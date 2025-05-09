'Saving Education by Getting Phones Out of Classrooms'

Today, Fox News Digital published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul detailing her fight to give kids their childhoods back. From her work taking on addictive social media algorithms to this year’s landmark bell-to-bell cell phone ban, Governor Hochul is leading the nation in creating a safer digital environment to protect our children. Read the full op-ed online here or below:

Phones down. Heads up. Starting this fall, we’ll have no cellphones in a child's hand. We’re taking back our classrooms and giving kids their childhoods back

I've been a mom longer than I've been a Governor, so I'm hardwired to protect kids — my own and yours.

That’s why, as New York’s first Mom Governor, I led the nation last year in taking on the addictive algorithms driving social media feeds. And now, we’re taking another bold step: becoming the largest state in the nation to restrict cellphones in K-12 schools throughout the entire school day.

I spent the past year traveling across New York, talking to everyone from moms and dads to teachers, students, principals — from North Country to Long Island, I heard the same thing: cellphones are hurting our kids.

One conversation I’ll never forget happened in a library, sitting in a circle with students. They opened up about all the pressure and stress they feel every day — how they look, whether their clothes are cool, if they’re being excluded from a party. They were carrying so much anxiety. How could they possibly focus in class with all that on their minds and constant notifications buzzing in their pockets?

I also heard from teachers who would tell me, “We can't compete anymore. We just can't compete with the screens. We're losing the battle of connecting with our students.” They want to build relationships with their students. They want to teach. But their kids are glued to their phones, distracted, anxious, and disengaged.

And I heard from parents who would talk to me about how their kids are becoming more withdrawn and overwhelmed because of the constant bombardment of negativity from their smartphones.

The facts speak for themselves. Ninety-five percent of teenagers have smartphones. They receive 250 notifications a day on average. They can't possibly focus on anything else because they're so afraid of missing something. Even our kids know it is too much. One young woman told me, “you have to save us from ourselves.” I knew she really meant it. And I knew I had to act.

I understand the legitimate fear parents may feel, losing a direct line of contact to their children in the case of an emergency. But as I traveled across the state, I also heard from law enforcement who told me that in the horrible event of a mass casualty, the last thing you want is your child fumbling for their cellphone. That distraction can mean that they're not safe, because they've lost their focus on the person in the front of the room who is trained to get them to safety.

So I knew we couldn't do half measures. Our kids needed us to be bold. Our teachers needed us to be decisive. And our parents were asking us to act. So that's exactly what we did. And I stood firm for this.

Starting this fall, we’ll have no cellphones in a child's hand from the moment they arrive at school to the moment they leave. No more memes instead of math. No more scrolling through science. Instead, kids will be able to focus, engage, and just be kids again.

People ask me why this issue matters so much. It’s simple: I want laughter in the hallways again. I want to hear real voices in gym class. I want our kids to make eye contact and talk to each other face-to-face. I want teachers to feel free to teach again. And I want to create an environment where kids can actually learn and just be kids again.

Our kids’ mental health is on the line. And I’m not going to let social media and big tech companies dictate their well-being. That’s why last year, I told them enough is enough. You can’t keep bombarding our kids with your addictive, harmful algorithms. And now, we’re taking back our classrooms and giving kids their childhoods back.

No other state is doing what we're doing here in New York. I’ll never back down when it comes to what’s best for our children, because your family is my fight. I said that on day one, and I mean it just as much today.

So I’m proud to say that the next generation of leaders is growing up right here in New York. A generation that will be more focused, more grounded, and more connected to the world around them.

This is the last generation of students in New York who will grow up with phones in the classroom. And that’s a good thing. Because from now on, our kids will be learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling. Other states should follow our lead.