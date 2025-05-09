NCDEQ to hold public hearings on water quality impacts related to Enbridge’s proposed natural gas pipeline

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold public hearings on June 12 and June 24 to accept public feedback on Enbridge Gas North Carolina’s application for a water quality certification related to the proposed construction of a high-pressure steel natural gas transmission pipeline in Rockingham, Caswell and Person counties.

Public Hearing Details

When: Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Auditorium at Piedmont Community College, Person County Campus, 1715 College Drive, Roxboro, N.C., 27574

Register: Speaker registration opens at 5:30 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

Public Hearing Details

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Rockingham Community College Advanced Technologies Building

Auditorium, 560 County Home Road, Wentworth, N.C., 27375Speaker registration opens at 5:30 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

Enbridge Gas North Carolina has applied for a 401 water quality certification in connection with the proposed construction of a pipeline known as the T-15 Reliability Project: Application.

Enbridge is seeking to permanently impact 690 linear feet of jurisdictional streams and 1.39 acres of 404 jurisdictional wetlands, as well as to temporarily impact 18,095 linear feet of jurisdictional streams, 0.392 acres of jurisdictional open waters, and 13.603 acres of 404 jurisdictional wetlands related to the construction.

The 401 water quality certification would assess whether the proposal would meet state water quality standards, and whether the project has avoided or minimized impacts to surface waters or wetlands, among other considerations.

The purpose of this public hearing is to allow interested individuals to submit verbal and/or written comments regarding the 401 water quality certification application submitted to DWR.

In addition to receiving verbal comments at the hearing, the public is also invited to comment in writing on the application. Written comments must be received by DWR no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Please submit written comments under project No. 20250069; Version 1 using this link: Public Notice Comment Form. Written comments may also be submitted via mail to: Sue Homewood, 401 Permitting, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1617.

The application is available online: 401 Water Quality Certification Application. Additional supporting documents are available online: Project File.

NCDEQ anticipates permit applications for several natural gas pipeline projects across the state. NCDEQ has information online about permitting applications related to this project: Natural Gas Pipeline Projects.