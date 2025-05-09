Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Expected To Surge To $5.12 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market and How Fast Is It Growing?

The direct air carbon capture technology market has experienced strong growth in recent years, reaching $2.81 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $3.18 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to surge to $5.12 billion by 2029, driven by technological advances, increased government climate action, and a rising demand for sustainable carbon management solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21937&type=smp

What Is the Market Outlook for Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology?

Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology is emerging as a critical component in the global strategy to combat climate change. With mounting pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve net-zero targets, governments, industries, and environmental agencies are increasingly turning to carbon removal technologies like DACC. This market is set to benefit from advancements in materials science, regulatory support, and rising investments in carbon offset solutions.

What Are the Key Trends Shaping the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market?

Several transformative trends are shaping the future of the direct air carbon capture technology market:

• Technological Innovation: Major players are investing in next-generation capture systems. For example, Climeworks’ Generation 3 DAC system offers double the CO₂ capture capacity and 50% lower energy use.

• Filtration and Sorbent Advancements: Structured sorbent materials and enhanced filter designs are improving efficiency and scalability.

• Integrated Carbon Solutions: More companies are embedding DAC into energy systems and industrial processes, increasing its practical utility.

• Startups and Acquisitions: Companies like Skytree B.V. are acquiring tech startups like ReCarbn B.V. to expand capabilities in filtration and sorbent circulation.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-air-carbon-capture-technology-global-market-report

What Is Driving the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market’s Growth?

The primary growth driver is rising awareness and urgency around climate change mitigation. Increased public concern and international commitments to cut emissions are accelerating investment in carbon capture solutions. Other key drivers include:

• Stricter environmental regulations and carbon pricing mechanisms

• Government and private sector funding for sustainable technologies

• Growth of carbon offset markets and trading platforms

• Corporate sustainability initiatives and ESG commitments

Who Are the Leading Players in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market?

The market features a mix of energy giants, cleantech innovators, and specialized carbon capture firms. Notable players include:

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation

• GE Vernova

• Climeworks AG

• Carbon Clean Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Heirloom Carbon Technologies

• Carbon Engineering ULC

• CarbonCure Technologies Inc

• Skytree

• CarbonCapture Inc

These companies are driving competition through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and continuous innovation.

What Are the Segments in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market?

The direct air carbon capture technology market is segmented as follows:

By Technology Type:

• Solid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC)

• Liquid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC)

• Electrochemical-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC)

By Operating Temperature:

• Low-Temperature DAC

• High-Temperature DAC

By Number of Collectors:

• Less Than 10 Collectors

• More Than 10 Collectors

By Application:

• Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

• Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

By End-Use Industry:

• Energy Industry

• Industrial Sector

• Transportation

• Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments Include:

• Solid DAC: Adsorption-Based, Absorption-Based, Membrane-Based

• Liquid DAC: Solvent-Based, Aqueous Alkaline Solution, Bioengineered Liquid

• Electrochemical DAC: Electro-Swing Adsorption, Redox-Active Materials, Ionic Liquid Electrochemical

Which Regions Are Leading the Market Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Expansion?

North America is the dominant regional market, backed by strong government support, venture capital funding, and a mature cleantech ecosystem. The United States and Canada are home to many leading companies and pilot projects. Other key regions include:

• Europe: Driven by strict climate goals and supportive regulatory frameworks

• Asia-Pacific: Rapidly growing industrial base and emerging climate policies

• Middle East & Africa: Increasing interest in climate-resilient infrastructure

• South America: Focus on sustainable energy and carbon credits

Request Customised Information On This Market Here:



https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/customise?id=21937&type=smp



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chartered Air Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chartered-air-transport-global-market-report

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-air-transport-global-market-report

Air Transport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-transport-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.