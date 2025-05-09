IPIM Organises 19 Macao Enterprises to Participate in the Canton Fair to Build the Partnership with International Buyers

MACAU, May 9 - The third phase of the “137th China Import and Export Fair” (“Canton Fair”) recently culminated in a successful conclusion. The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised 19 Macao enterprises to participate in this five-day event and set up a 180-square-metre Macao Pavilion to showcase signature products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries, including souvenirs, wines, juices, sauces, coffee, and health food, drawing the interest of many international buyers from various countries and regions.

At the Canton Fair, more than 260 business matching sessions were arranged in the Macao Pavilion, encompassing sectors like food agency, wine trade, and cross-border e-commerce projects. Macao exhibitors expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of their participation in the Canton Fair, they received many enquires on “Made in Macao,” “Macao Brand,” and “PSCs Products.”

New Exhibitors Viewed the Canton Fair as a Valuable Opportunity to Engage with the Market

Macao enterprises participating in the event were gratified by the overall outcomes. They consider the Canton Fair is a highly internationalised event that attracts a considerable number of professional buyers. It is a effectively platform to showcase “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and PSCs products to global customers.

According to the enterprises that participated in the Canton Fair for the first time, the Canton Fair, known as “China’s No. 1 Fair”, serves as a valuable gateway to engage with the markets across mainland China, the Belt-and-Road countries, BRICS countries, and the Middle East. It offers an effective platform for Macao SMEs to expand their reach and “go global”.

Several entrepreneurs mentioned that they found a diverse range of high-quality products from around the globe at the fair, which provided them significant inspiration to adapt their own products to align with current market trends.

Furthermore, some enterprises secured intended sales orders from Brazil and other regions through this event, some reaching up to MOP 2 million.

At this edition of Canton Fair, there were approximately 31,000 exhibitors, including more than 30,000 export exhibitors, marking a record high in this fair’s history. The event also attracted over 280,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions.