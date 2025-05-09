Tickets for “Disney’s Frozen in Concert Film with Live Orchestra” are now on sale

MACAU, May 9 - Jointly presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and MGM, the first “Disney’s Frozen in Con cert Film with Live Orchestra” in Macau, in celebration of the Children’s Day, will be held at 8pm on 31 May and at 3pm on 1 June, at the MGM Theater, MGM COTAI. This fantastic concert will combine symphonic music with stage technology, bringing families and children into the world of Frozen.

In the concert, the Macao Orchestra will perform a number of classic film scores from Disney’s Frozen, synchronised with the film screenings supported by a 900-square-metre backdrop of 28-million-pixel ultra-HD screen at MGM Theater featuring a 19.1-point source L-ISA immersive sound system for unparalleled surround sound, allowing the audience to feel like as if they were in the wonderland of Frozen. In addition, equipped with the world-class stage and audiovisual technology, the theatre was officially recognized by Disney as its concert venue in Macao last year. This year, it will once again become the performance venue for “Disney’s Frozen in Concert Film with Live Orchestra”.

The concert features a lineup of world-class musicians and singers from home and abroad. Under the baton of the Assistant Conductor of the Macao Orchestra Tony Cheng-Te Yeh, the Macao Orchestra and internationally acclaimed singers, including Alyssa Fox, who plays Elsa in the US Broadway tour of Frozen; Ray Liu, who dubbed and sang for the role of Anna in the Chinese version of the animated Frozen; RJ Woessner, who plays the warriors Kristoff and Hans; and CJ Tan, who plays Olaf; and the choir SEMISCON Vocal Band, jointly perform the film scores and songs from Disney’s Frozen.

Frozen, Disney’s animated film released in 2013, has become popular all over the world. It not only won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but also triggered an upsurge of several songs from the film worldwide, including the theme song Let It Go, and other popular songs Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and For the First Time in Forever, which were well received by the public. Amongst which, the song Let It Go won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards and three major accolades at the 57th Grammy Awards.

The Macao Orchestra 2024–25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and supported by BOC Macau. “Disney’s Frozen in Concert Film with Live Orchestra” is presented by MGM, and the performance will last approximately 2 hours with an interval. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP600, MOP500, MOP400 and MOP300. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.