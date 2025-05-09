Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic Announce $500 Off Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic, a leading plastic surgery clinic led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Robert J. Troell, is happy to announce $500 off its fat transfer breast augmentation procedure in Las Vegas. As a limited-time offer for new patients only, the popular procedure uses a client’s own fat instead of implants to deliver a natural look.



With extensive experience with body contouring procedures, Dr. Troell provides a personalized approach to breast augmentation by working closely with patients to determine the best approach to help them attain their ideal look and address their unique concerns. Prioritizing a natural, balanced appearance, Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic utilizes the latest surgical techniques in its state-of-the-art facility to ensure patients a safe, comfortable, and seamless procedure.



“Choosing a board-certified plastic surgeon is essential for any breast implant or augmentation,” said a spokesperson for Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic. “With over two decades of surgical experience and five board certifications, Dr. Robert J. Troell is your trusted provider of breast augmentation in Las Vegas, NV.”



Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic has completed thousands of successful surgeries and earned hundreds of 5-star reviews for Dr. Troell’s dedication to expertise and personalized care. The highly distinguished plastic surgeon is internationally renowned for his use of advanced medical technologies and innovative techniques, such as teaching facial implant surgery and facial fat transfer, that deliver natural-looking results with minimal recovery time.



Boasting over 30 years of surgical experience, Dr. Troell is regarded as a specialist in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, including facial plastic surgery, body contouring, and breast surgery, such as liposuction, tummy tuck, facelift, brow lift, facial implants, and Rhinoplasty in Las Vegas. Dr. Troell holds several board certifications, showcasing his exceptional qualifications in Cosmetic, facial plastic, and reconstructive surgery; these include:

American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Diplomat of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery

American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery

American Board of Otolaryngology – Board of Head and Neck Surgery

American Board of Sleep Medicine

American Board of Stem Cell and Fat Transfer Physicians

Dedicated to continuing medical education and research, Dr. Troell is also a member of a selection of professional society memberships:

American Academy of Cosmetic and Facial Reconstructive Surgery

California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

American College of Surgeons

Leveraging extensive knowledge and precision with every procedure, Dr. Troell provides an empathetic, personalized approach to help every client achieve their aesthetic goals.



Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic invites new patients to visit the website to browse common Questions about Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic and to take advantage of the clinic’s latest offer today by filling out the form via the website to schedule a complimentary consultation.



About Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic



Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic is a leading plastic surgery clinic in Las Vegas, offering a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including facial plastic surgery, body contouring, and breast surgery. Led by premier plastic surgeon Dr. Robert J. Troell, with over 35 years of experience and multiple prestigious board certifications, Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic helps clients achieve the look of their dreams.



More Information



To learn more about Troell Cosmetic Surgery & Facial Plastic Clinic and the current $500 off its fat transfer breast augmentation procedure in Las Vegas, please visit the website at https://business.google.com/v/troell-cosmetic-surgery-facial-plastic-clinic/016725379158796030380/c0ac/_.



