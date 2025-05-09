IMPROVLearning Expands Defensive Driving Courses to More New York Cities as Insurance Rates Continue to Climb

NEW YORK, NY, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPROVLearning, an industry leader in online driver education, today announced the further expansion of its New York state defensive driving program to include four additional cities. This timely expansion comes as drivers nationwide face significant increases in auto insurance premiums, with costs projected to rise by another 5% to 10% in 2025 according to industry analysts.



The nationwide trend of escalating insurance costs has hit New York drivers particularly hard, with the state experiencing above-average premium increases due to factors including rising repair costs, increased accident rates, and severe weather events. These rising costs create new financial pressure on households already managing inflation in other areas.



“With auto insurance premiums continuing their upward climb, New York drivers are actively searching for legitimate ways to reduce these mounting costs,” said Gary Alexander, CEO at IMPROVLearning. “Our state-approved defensive driving courses offer one of the few guaranteed methods for New Yorkers to secure meaningful insurance discounts while improving their driving skills.”



IMPROVLearning’s online defensive driving courses typically provide insurance premium reductions of 10% of the base premium over three years for all primary drivers who complete the course. This can save families thousands during a time when every dollar counts. Additionally, the courses offer the benefit of removing up to four points from a driver’s record, which can prevent further insurance increases associated with violations.



The company has now expanded its engaging, video-based curriculum to four additional New York communities:

Albany

Residents of New York’s capital region now have access to IMPROVLearning’s Albany-specific defensive driving course. The program addresses unique challenges faced by drivers navigating the city’s government district, university areas, and surrounding highways while providing insurance reduction benefits to offset rising premiums. To learn more visit: https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/albany-online-course/

New Rochelle

Westchester County drivers in New Rochelle can now benefit from specialized defensive driving training: that addresses the complexities of driving in this densely populated suburban community. The course helps residents combat rising insurance costs while improving skills for navigating between local streets and busy commuter corridors. For more information check out: https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/new-rochelle-online-course/

Cheektowaga

Western New York drivers in Cheektowaga now have access to tailored defensive driving education that addresses local driving challenges, including winter weather conditions near Lake Erie and navigating the busy commercial districts. The course provides insurance relief during a period of unprecedented premium increases. For more info visit: https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/Cheektowaga-online-course/

Mount Vernon

Commuters in Mount Vernon, one of New York’s most densely populated cities, can now access customized defensive driving training that addresses the unique challenges of navigating tight urban streets while providing much-needed financial relief through insurance discounts. To learn more, visit: https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/mount-vernon-online-course/



“While we can’t control the economic factors driving insurance rates higher, we can empower drivers with the education that qualifies them for significant discounts,” added Gary Alexander.

“Our expansion across New York represents our commitment to making these savings accessible to more communities through courses that are engaging, convenient, and genuinely beneficial.”



IMPROVLearning’s courses stand apart from traditional driver education through their entertaining, video-based format that transforms what was once considered tedious training into an engaging experience. All courses are fully approved by the New York DMV and can be completed entirely online from any device, typically in about six hours.



The company emphasizes that as insurance costs continue rising, legitimate defensive driving courses represent one of the few guaranteed methods for drivers to reduce their premiums without sacrificing coverage quality, a critical consideration as road risks and repair costs continue to increase.



This expansion brings IMPROVLearning’s presence to eight major New York communities, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to making quality driver education more accessible nationwide with their signature approach: “Fast. Fun. Done.”



For more information about IMPROVLearning’s New York defensive driving programs, visit www.myimprov.com or contact [CONTACT INFORMATION].

About IMPROVLearning

IMPROVLearning’s Mission is to save lives and reduce vehicle crashes through innovative training. Their vision is to rethink the ordinary, and they believe new driver training is an industry that is stuck in the past. It’s time that driver’s education evolves to meet of today’s new drivers.



Utilized by government agencies, fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, and private driving schools, IMPROV’s online courses are offered in thirty-four states. Over the last 25 years, they have provided Teen Driver’s Education, Traffic School, Defensive Driving, and Insurance Discount courses to over 4 million students.



Media Contact:

Liam Hoch

liamh@improvlearning.com

www.myimprov.com



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/improvlearning-expands-defensive-driving-courses-to-more-new-york-cities-as-insurance-rates-continue-to-climb/

IMPROVLearning 575 Lexington Ave 4th Floor New York NY 10022 United States 646 454 5114 https://www.myimprov.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.