Skycorp Solar Group Limited Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell, Unveils Strategic Expansion into U.S. Solar Market

New York, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (Nasdaq: PN) (“Skycorp” or “the Company”), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, marked its Nasdaq debut by ringing the Opening Bell, signaling a transformation phase in its mission to accelerate renewable energy adoption worldwide. The achievement also coincides with the Company’s plan to localize operation in the United States as Skycorp gears up to set up local team to drive growth in this high-growth market.

“We are in a process to set up a subsidiary in the United States to seize growth opportunities offered by this burgeoning market where the installed capacity is expected to double to 375 GW by 2030 (SEIA, 2024),” said Mr. Weiqi Huang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Today in the U.S., nearly 7% of the electricity already comes from solar energy, which is more than seven times that of ten years ago (SEIA, 2024). So Skycorp’s Nasdaq listing provides critical capital to help us localize operations in the country,” said Mr. Huang.

“Skycorp also looks to form strategic partnerships with U.S. financial institutions to co-develop integrated solar-storage-charging projects and establish local teams to better support commercial and industrial clients and spearhead market research tailored for the U.S. market,” Mr. Huang added.

Years of Innovation: From Startup to Nasdaq



Founded in 2011 with the vision of “benefiting all human being with solar,” Skycorp has over the years become a leading provider of solar cables and connectors. The Company’s patented fire-retardant solar cables and ultra-durable waterproof connectors, which follow European International Electrotechnical Commission and TÜV production standards, serve clients across 30+ countries, while boasting a 90% customer retention rate.

Future-Focused Initiatives

Skycorp in its prospectus unveiled plans to launch smart junction boxes and intelligent solar charging stations for EVs by late 2025, designed to simplify renewable energy integration for consumers and enterprises.

“The U.S. market is critical to our global strategy,” Mr. Huang continued, “By localizing innovation, we also aim to make Skycorp synonymous with affordable, American-made solar solutions.”

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://ir.skycorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

