Sharc Energy Featured in Ottawa’s LeBreton Flats Redevelopment District Energy Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that two SHARC 880 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) systems will be used to power a district energy system (also referred to as thermal energy network), in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Ontario, serving the LeBreton Flats redevelopment.

A new era of sustainable energy is dawning in Ottawa with the formation of the LeBreton Community Utility Partnership, a joint venture between Envari Holding Inc. (a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.) and Theia Partners. Together with the City of Ottawa, the partners have formalized a landmark agreement to implement an advanced WET system.

"The formation of the LeBreton Community Utility partnership marks a significant step in realizing a truly sustainable energy model for urban development. Our WET technology, powered by SHARC Energy's Canadian innovation, will provide reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible thermal energy to the LeBreton community, starting with DREAM's Odenak development," stated Scott Demark, Partner at Theia Partners.

"This is more than just a project; it's a testament to Ottawa's dedication to leading the way in sustainable energy solutions. Hydro Ottawa is proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, demonstrating the power of collaboration and forward-thinking technology, including the highly efficient and Canadian-made SHARC Energy WET System, in building a sustainable future for the community we serve. We are especially pleased that this project supports vital affordable housing and aligns with our commitment to ensuring all customers can participate in a smart and equitable energy future," says Bryce Conrad, President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

This groundbreaking energy project will harness the untapped thermal potential of wastewater to provide 9 Megawatts (MW) of sustainable and efficient building heating and cooling to the LeBreton Flats redevelopment including DREAM's Odenak development at 665 Albert Street, the inaugural customer for LeBreton Community Utility's WET system. Odenak is a 600-unit, two-tower project adjacent to the Pimisi light rail transit (LRT) station. It features a mix of market-rate and affordable residential units as well as retail spaces. The WET system utilizes highly efficient heat pumps and operates entirely without fossil fuel, marking a significant step towards a cleaner energy future for the city.

“HTS is incredibly proud to be involved in this monumental project, which sets a new standard in sustainability. We are honored to contribute to such an innovative solution that not only pushes the boundaries of technology but also fosters a more sustainable future. This project reflects our commitment to advancing environmentally responsible practices and delivering the most advanced HVAC solutions,” said Wael Khalaf, P.Eng. HTS, SHARC Energy’s Ontario representative.

By utilizing SHARC Energy’s WET system, the LeBreton Community Utility estimates a reduction of approximately 5,066 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually compared to traditional buildings relying on boilers and chillers. To visualize 5,066 tonnes, it is the equivalent of the electricity used by 3,387 homes for a full year (as calculated by the Natural Resources Canada’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator).

“Almost 95 per cent of Ottawa’s greenhouse gases emissions are not within the City’s direct control. Instead, they require community action and commitment to achieve our reduction targets. In partnering on this innovative sewage energy project at LeBreton Flats, the City is supporting other local businesses and organizations to help us achieve a clean energy future for all of Ottawa,” said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City of Ottawa

Construction to connect to the City’s sewer infrastructure is slated to begin later this year, following a collaborative design phase between the City of Ottawa and the LeBreton Community Utility partners. SHARC Energy anticipates commencing submittals for the SHARC WET systems in 2025 with equipment build and delivery expected during 2026.

The LeBreton Community Utility Partnership is also engaged in discussions with the National Capital Commission (NCC) to explore the potential for the WET network to serve additional land parcels at the LeBreton Flats redevelopment, to take advantage of economies of scale. This forward-thinking approach positions the site as a model for sustainable community energy infrastructure in Canada. Moreover, this presents additional opportunities for the implementation of SHARC WET equipment.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer with the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube

About HTS

HTS is North America’s largest independent distributor of built-to-order, full-service commercial and industrial HVAC solutions. HTS is dedicated to driving shared success by collaborating with all those involved in the design, selection, installation, and maintenance of the ideal HVAC solution for each project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Freid Andriano

Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Hanspaul Pannu
Chief Financial & Operating Officer
SHARC Energy

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mike Tanyi
Director of Marketing & IT
SHARC Energy

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

