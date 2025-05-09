Randy A. Bowman Appointed Chairman of the Board at Westwood Holdings Group

DALLAS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) (“Westwood”), a publicly traded investment management boutique, trust and wealth services firm, is pleased to announce that Randy A. Bowman has been elected as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Randy succeeds Dick Frank who served as a Westwood board member for 19 years, was Westwood’s Board Chair for the last 10 years of his service and will be stepping down as a member following his many years of dedicated service to Westwood.

“Dick’s contributions to Westwood have been invaluable,” said Brian O. Casey, Westwood’s Chief Executive Officer. “His steady leadership and deep commitment to our mission have left a lasting imprint on the firm. On behalf of the entire Westwood family, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dick for his years of service and guidance.”

A member of Westwood’s board since 2021, Randy Bowman brings a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, innovator, leader and philanthropist. His leadership roles include Chair of the City of Dallas Employee Retirement Fund and the Impact Dallas Capital Mezzanine Fund. Over the past four years, Randy has played an active role in shaping Westwood’s strategic direction and is well-positioned to build on the leadership legacy established by founder Susan Byrne and Dick Frank.

“I am honored to be entrusted with this role at this exciting and pivotal juncture of Westwood’s journey,” said Mr. Bowman. “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members, Brian and the entire Westwood team as we continue executing our strategy and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Casey added, “We are very pleased to have Randy lead our Board. With his background as an accomplished entrepreneur, fund allocator and investor in the betterment of Dallas, Randy is able to provide important leadership and support for Westwood.”

Contact:

Sheana Suek

(214) 756-6900

ssuek@westwoodgroup.com

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively-managed and outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, flexibility and collaboration—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence. For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com ​.

