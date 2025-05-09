Minister Gayton McKenzie leads community wellness programs in Kwa-Zulu Natal, 10 to 11 May

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will lead a series of impactful initiatives from 10 to 11 May 2025 across KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to youth development, community wellness, and social transformation through sport, mentorship, and public engagement.

A key highlight of this programme is the Guided by Greatness youth mentorship event, taking place on Saturday, 10 May 2025 at Mangosuthu University of Technology, KwaZulu-Natal. This flagship initiative is designed to support adolescent boys—particularly those growing up without their biological fathers—by instilling values of discipline, purpose, and resilience.

Hosted in partnership with Sivusisiwe Africa Initiatives and Mangosuthu University of Technology, and held under the theme “Discipline, Dream and Direction,” the event specifically targets boys in Grades 7 to 10. It aims to address pressing social challenges such as fatherlessness, substance abuse, and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), while promoting mental health, leadership, and personal growth.

Minister McKenzie will deliver a keynote address urging young boys to reject alcohol and drug abuse, speak out against GBVF, and serve as positive role models within their communities. The programme reinforces the goals of the Department’s Golekane campaign — a national GBVF awareness initiative that encourages open and constructive dialogue between men and boys throughout the year.

Additional Activities in KwaZulu-Natal Include:

#Move4Health Wellness Campaign

Also on Saturday, 10 May, Minister McKenzie will lead the #Move4Health wellness campaign at Wentworth Park in KwaZulu-Natal. Hosted in partnership with the provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, the event forms part of the national I Choose 2 be Active movement and commemorates World Move for Health Day, a globally recognised initiative that advocates for daily physical activity as a cornerstone of long-term health and well-being.

Discovery Vitality Run Series: Checkstar Challenge

On Sunday, 11 May 2025, Minister McKenzie will participate in the Vitality Run Series: Checkstar Challenge, a 5km fun run at Kings Park Athletic Stadium, Durban, starting at 07:00. This event encourages community participation in health-promoting activities and showcases the Department’s commitment to creating an active and engaged citizenry.

These engagements underscore the Department’s holistic approach to building a healthier, more empowered South African society through sport, arts, and culture.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s engagements in KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Move4health Annual Event

Date: Saturday, 10 May 2025

Time: 08:00

Venue: Wentworth Park, KwaZulu Natal.

Minister’s Engagement with Fatherless Boys

Date: Saturday, 10 May 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Mangosuthu University of Technology, KwaZulu Natal.

Discovery Vitality Run Series: Checkstar Challenge

Date: Sunday, 11 May 2025

Time: 07:00

Venue: Kings Park Athletic Stadium, KwaZulu Natal.

For RSVPs, kindly please contact:

Mr. Madimetja Moleba│Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za│Cell: +27 66 30 4675 (Call & Whatsapp)

Mr. Mthuthuzeli Nqumba│Email: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za│Cell: +27 66 302 5397 (Call & Whatsapp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture │Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

