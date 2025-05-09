UPCX Dubai 2049 KOL TOUR Review: Reliving the Desert, Real Connections

Singapore, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On May 2, 2025, beneath the golden dunes of Dubai, a distinctive Web3 gathering quietly unfolded. Following the success of the inaugural “Proof of Connect” event in Bangkok, AllSpark Research once again joined forces with UPCX to curate this KOL Tour, serving as a flagship side event during TOKEN2049 week and marking a significant milestone for the global “Proof of Connect” series in the Middle East. More than a brand event, it was an experiment in offline connection, collision, and reflection.



This article takes you through the event, recreating the highlights, real exchanges, key takeaways and reflections from the Desert Safari, and looking forward to the new direction of UPCX’s global journey.







Genuine Interaction: Seeds of Trust and Collaboration



Choosing the Dubai desert as the stage was itself a bold innovation. On the day of the event, over 33 Web2 and Web3 key opinion leaders (KOLs) from Dubai, India, Thailand, Turkey, Spain, the United States, and the Philippines crisscrossed the dunes and engaged in conversations under the stars. Dune-bashing, camel rides, sunset photography, VIP tented dinners, dialogues between guitar and oud, Khaleeji dance, and fire performances—all these experiences blended the pioneering spirit of Web3 with the vibrant culture of Arabia.



It was precisely these immersive cultural experiences and the open environment that brought participants closer, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm for innovation and collaboration. In such a friendly and free setting, everyone let go of their online personas, quickly building authentic connections and mutual trust.



On this foundation, the core significance of the KOL TOUR gradually emerged—it was not only a feast of culture and experience, but also a practice of making UPCX “seen,” “experienced,” and “challenged” in real-world scenarios. The UPCX team did not shy away from any doubts, but rather welcomed every question with openness. Whether it was high throughput, financial-grade security, Web2 and Web3 integration, or ecosystem openness, these topics became focal points for onsite discussion.



What left the deepest impression was the face-to-face dialogue between the team and KOLs on “the future of payments.” As one KOL from Thailand noted, “UPCX’s vision is ambitious, but what moved me most was their willingness to communicate transparently and face challenges head-on, rather than simply bragging.” The event featured live demonstrations and interactive experiences, allowing participants to use mobile wallets to test transfers and explore the DApp ecosystem—these hands-on experiences further deepened everyone’s understanding of UPCX’s technology and ecosystem.



UPCX’s brand image also received a substantial boost from the event. Many KOLs shared on X (formerly Twitter) that offline interactions gave them a sense of authenticity and trust in UPCX—“it’s no longer just a name in a whitepaper.”



Unlike traditional online AMAs, face-to-face exchanges in the desert made trust-building much easier. UPCX CMO Koki Sato participated throughout, sharing candidly on everything from industry trends and product details to community governance and compliance strategies. The event also included special discussion sessions where KOLs freely shared suggestions on product design, marketing, and ecosystem collaboration.



Notably, the on-site lucky draw and cultural performances interspersed throughout the event effectively lightened the mood and fostered more cross-cultural interaction. Many KOLs remarked that these relaxed social moments turned what were once “online-only” partners into real-world friends, planting the seeds for ongoing ecosystem development.









Impact and Communication: Igniting Global Connections



According to statistics, this KOL TOUR attracted over 500 KOL and media applications, with 33 key influencers ultimately attending in person, representing Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Event-related content was widely shared on platforms such as X, Telegram, and YouTube, as well as covered in depth by over ten media outlets including CoinRank, Coindar, and Coinedition, with total exposure surpassing 10 million impressions—greatly enhancing UPCX’s global recognition.



Yet even more valuable than the data is the spontaneous word-of-mouth. As one KOL wrote on X: “Talking to the UPCX team face to face, I finally understood their technology and ambition. The conversation under the desert stars was unforgettable.” As a result, UPCX’s brand gained not only technical credibility but also genuine human appeal and a global outlook.



This tour was not only a brand validation for UPCX, but also an inspiration for the Web3 industry—at a time when the digital wave is surging ahead, the value of offline connection is becoming ever more prominent. Face-to-face interaction grounds trust, makes technology tangible, and infuses the community with warmth—an authentic experience that online activities simply cannot replicate.



Conclusion: The Power of Connection, the Prelude to Innovation



The Dubai 2049 KOL TOUR is another key milestone in UPCX’s global expansion. Next, UPCX will make an appearance at WebX in Tokyo. As CMO Koki Sato stated, there will be more offline KOL events, AMAs, livestreams, and co-creation activities in more countries to further expand global ecosystem and community influence.



For readers interested in Web3 innovation and the transformation of payments, UPCX’s global journey is well worth following. Whether you’re an industry veteran or a curious newcomer, this offline experiment “from the desert to the world” reveals even greater possibilities for Web3 connectivity.



Can UPCX continue to amplify the power of “authentic connection,” and drive the decentralized evolution of payments and finance? Time will tell. As one participant put it: “True Web3 is not just about code and protocols, but about trust and connection between people.”



From Dubai to the world, UPCX’s journey of innovation has only just begun.



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0

https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/

UPCX Linktree

https://link3.to/upcx



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team

Contact: Jiso Liu

Email: info@upcx.io

Website: www.upcx.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Jiso Liu info(at)upcx.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.