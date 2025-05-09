Anonemis Research & Simenona Martinez Unveil Tech Breakthrough to Transform Media & Transportation Markets

Simenona Martinez 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anonemis Research, LLC and inventor Simenona Martinez have introduced two new technologies: the AR Quantum Apparatus for entertainment applications and the Digital Licensing and GPS-Enabled Tracking System for transportation identification. Both innovations aim to address existing limitations in current systems through digital integration and enhanced functionality.AR Quantum Apparatus Introduces New Media Experience FormatThe AR Quantum Apparatus creates a new approach to entertainment delivery through a combination of motion, visual, and audio technologies. Financial projections indicate potential growth from $50 million in year one to $2 billion by year five."This technology addresses the changing preferences in how people access entertainment," said Simenona Martinez, CEO of Anonemis Research. "We're responding to the shift toward home-based experiences."The AR Quantum Apparatus draws inspiration from historical media innovations while introducing new capabilities.Applications include:Home Entertainment: The system supports virtual concerts, meet-and-greets, social media integration, interactive media, and enhanced streaming experiencesGaming: New gameplay formats utilizing the immersive environmentProfessional Applications: Remote conferences and training programsHealthcare: Therapeutic and rehabilitation applicationsThe system features a 360-degree rotating chair with hydraulic motion control, 16-channel spatial audio, 8K resolution displays with 180° field of view, and advanced safety features. It will be available in three configurations to meet different user needs.Digital Licensing System Addresses Transportation Registration ChallengesThe Digital Licensing and GPS-Enabled Tracking System was developed to modernize vehicle and vessel registration processes. Financial analysis projects potential annual revenue of $22.79 billion by year five through implementation across both land and maritime applications."Current registration systems face several challenges including time-consuming in-person processes and limited security features," Martinez explained. "Our approach addresses these issues through digital transformation."The system includes:Digital licensing with biometric authenticationElectronic vehicle identification displaysIntegration across both land and maritime registration systemsEnhanced security featuresThe technology has been submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation for consideration, building upon the previously developed Hydro-Helmsman Stealth Coordinates A.I.-10 system for maritime applications.Development and Partnership StatusThe Digital Licensing System has been formally submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology. The AR Quantum Apparatus has been presented to leading technology companies including Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, and Apple under confidentiality agreements.Both technologies are currently patent-pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.About Simenona MartinezSimenona Martinez specializes in cross-disciplinary technology development spanning quantum physics, behavioral science, defense technology, and media innovation. As founder and CEO of Anonemis Research, Martinez has developed technologies including the Energy Redistribution Force Equation and pioneered work in Quantum Behavioral Science.About Anonemis Research, LLCFounded in 2009, Anonemis Research develops technologies across multiple fields including entertainment, transportation, defense, and healthcare. The company focuses on transforming theoretical concepts into practical applications.Intellectual Property NoticeAll technologies described are patent-pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The intellectual property rights for both the AR Quantum Apparatus and Digital Licensing System belong to Simenona Martinez and Anonemis Research, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

