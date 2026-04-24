H.E.A.L.T.H for Youths Passport to Health Fair

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.E.A.L.T.H for Youths Announces Staten Island Passport to Health Fair on May 10, 2025

H.E.A.L.T.H for Youths is proud to announce the Staten Island Passport to Health Fair, taking place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Gerard Carter Center, located at 230 Broad Street, Staten Island, NY.

This community event is designed to provide essential health services and resources to Staten Island residents, with a special focus on youth and families. The fair will feature a wide range of free health screenings and services, including:

• Diabetes testing (Hemoglobin A1C)

• Lung capacity screenings

• Narcan training

• Eye examinations

• Addiction services

• Food and nutrition information

• Trauma and mental health programs

• Childhood services information

• Health insurance information

• Yoga session

• Overall social services

Attendees will also benefit from free vision screenings and eyeglass distribution, as well as information on the 1115 Waiver and other health-related topics. The event will include giveaways, a DJ, and free lunch for all participants.

Local health organizations such as Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center will be present, alongside other community partners, to offer expertise and support.

Interested in participating?

Community members, vendors, and volunteers are encouraged to register by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or by emailing heather.butts@health4youths.org.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Heather Butts at heather.butts@health4youths.org.

Join us for a day of health, wellness, and community engagement!

Contact:

Heather Butts

heather.butts@health4youths.org

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