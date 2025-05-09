Submit Release
Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the HC Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

WAYNE, Pa., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer Neal Walker and other members of the Aclaris senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the virtual HC Wainwright “HCW@Home” series.

The virtual fireside chat will take place on Friday May 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT. A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

