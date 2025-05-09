OXB to Present at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Oxford, UK – 9 May 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces its participation in the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place from 13–17 May 2025 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Company will exhibit at Booth #1611, where delegates can meet OXB’s team of viral vector experts and explore its development and manufacturing capabilities across lentiviral, AAV and other viral vector types.

OXB will also contribute to the scientific programme through an industry-sponsored symposium, five poster presentations, and two oral presentations.

Industry-Sponsored Symposium

Accelerate Time to Clinic: A Process and Analytics Platform Approach

Speaker : Ify Iwuchukwu, PhD, Vice President, Development Services, Head of Process and Analytical Development

: Ify Iwuchukwu, PhD, Vice President, Development Services, Head of Process and Analytical Development Date : Tuesday, 13 May 2025

: Tuesday, 13 May 2025 Time : 14:00–14:30 CDT

: 14:00–14:30 CDT Location: Room 391–392

Poster Presentations

The 3 Rs of Replication-Competent Lentivirus (RCL) Formation Risk: Real, Rare, or Artificial?

Presenter : Dan Farley, PhD

: Dan Farley, PhD Date : Wednesday, 14 May 2025

: Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Time : 17:30–19:30 CDT

: 17:30–19:30 CDT Location: Hall I2

Enhancing Titers of Therapeutic Lentiviral Vectors using PKC Agonists

Presenter : André Raposo, PhD

: André Raposo, PhD Date : Wednesday, 14 May 2025

: Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Time : 17:30–19:30 CDT

: 17:30–19:30 CDT Location: Hall I2

Optimising the Production of the 4th Generation Lentiviral Vector (LV) TetraVecta™ System: Towards Plug-and-Play LV Manufacturing

Presenter : Dan Farley, PhD

: Dan Farley, PhD Date : Wednesday, 14 May 2025

: Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Time : 17:30–19:30 CDT

: 17:30–19:30 CDT Location: Hall I2

The Impact of Individual Helper Genes on AAV Productivity

Presenter : Katrina Costa-Grant

: Katrina Costa-Grant Date : Thursday, 15 May 2025

: Thursday, 15 May 2025 Time : 17:30–19:30 CDT

: 17:30–19:30 CDT Location: Hall I2

Evaluation of Salt-Tolerant Endonucleases for Lentiviral Vector Purification

Presenter : Alice Oliveira Aguiar

: Alice Oliveira Aguiar Date : Thursday, 15 May 2025

: Thursday, 15 May 2025 Time : 17:30–19:30 CDT

: 17:30–19:30 CDT Location: Hall I2

Oral Presentations

Enhancing Upstream Processes for High-Yield, High-Quality AAV Vector Production Using a Novel In-House Cell Line

Presenter : Dicky Gilmore

: Dicky Gilmore Date : Friday, 16 May 2025

: Friday, 16 May 2025 Time : 15:45–16:00 CDT

: 15:45–16:00 CDT Location: New Orleans Theater C

Diving Deeper: Using a SYBR Gold Capsid Ejection Assay as an Orthogonal Method of Measuring Potency and VP1 Deamidation in AAV9 Drug Product Samples

Presenter : Michaela Duffy

: Michaela Duffy Date : Friday, 16 May 2025

: Friday, 16 May 2025 Time : 17:00–17:15 CDT

: 17:00–17:15 CDT Location: Room 288–290

Further information on OXB’s participation at ASGCT 2025 is available at www.asgct.org.

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has 30 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV), adenovirus and other viral vector types. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of unique technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVecta™ system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France and Bedford MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

