Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2025 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and China.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia and THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.

Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global, Ragnarok V: Returns in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and Ragnarok Begins in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.

THE RAGNAROK, an MMORPG game

THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒) will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title), an Idle MMORPG game

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title) was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.

Ragnarok: Back to Glory, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Back to Glory was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Crush, a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game

Ragnarok Crush will be launched in Global in July 2025.

Ragnarok Online America Latina, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online America Latina is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

Ragnarok Zero, an RPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.

Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game

Ragnarok Libre is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.

Ragnarok Landverse Genesis, a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.

Other IP-based games

JLPGA Heroine Collection, a Sports Mobile game

JLPGA was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025

Twilight Monk, a 2.5D Action RPG Console game

Twilight Monk, was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025

Snow Brothers 2 Special, an Action and Platformer Console game

Snow Brothers 2 Special, was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025

Meow Star Acers 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acers 2, is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.

Dragonica Origin, an MO Action RPG PC game

Dragonica Origin will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.

Gunbound, an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game

Gunbound is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Golf Monsters is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the Ragnarok monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of Ragnarok Golf Monsters in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.

Our New Subsidiary

Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including Ragnarok Online IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-24 31-Mar-25 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 228,898 155,244 201,367 136,572 Short-term financial instruments 324,304 219,951 375,796 254,874 Accounts receivable, net 81,152 55,039 74,469 50,507 Other receivables, net 1,572 1,066 2,162 1,466 Prepaid expenses 8,115 5,504 6,669 4,523 Other current financial assets 6,602 4,478 6,033 4,092 Other current assets 2,967 2,012 3,091 2,096 Total current assets 653,610 443,294 669,587 454,130 Property and equipment, net 9,957 6,753 10,576 7,173 Intangible assets, net 7,057 4,786 6,414 4,350 Deferred tax assets 5,617 3,810 6,294 4,269 Other non-current financial assets 1,767 1,198 670 454 Other non-current assets 8,451 5,732 9,366 6,352 Total assets 686,459 465,573 702,907 476,728 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 67,930 46,072 63,048 42,761 Deferred revenue 26,761 18,150 24,015 16,288 Withholdings 1,588 1,077 1,635 1,109 Accrued expense 2,651 1,798 2,168 1,470 Income tax payable 6,507 4,413 8,782 5,956 Other current liabilities 3,212 2,178 3,390 2,299 Total current liabilities 108,649 73,688 103,038 69,883 Long-term account payables 220 149 220 149 Long-term deferred revenue 2,572 1,744 1,322 897 Other non-current liabilities 5,361 3,636 5,904 4,003 Deferred tax liabilities 1,294 878 1,294 878 Total liabilities 118,096 80,095 111,778 75,810 Share capital 3,474 2,356 3,474 2,356 Capital surplus 26,979 18,298 26,979 18,298 Other components of equity 23,801 16,143 24,507 16,621 Retained earnings 513,418 348,212 535,456 363,159 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 567,672 385,009 590,416 400,434 Non-controlling interest 691 469 713 484 Total equity 568,363 385,478 591,129 400,918 Total liabilities and equity 686,459 465,573 702,907 476,728

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended 31-Dec-24 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-25 (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 19,822 13,444 18,065 12,252 18,806 12,755 Mobile games 105,586 71,611 98,548 66,838 115,486 78,325 Other revenue 4,315 2,927 3,166 2,147 3,172 2,151 Total net revenue 129,723 87,982 119,779 81,237 137,464 93,231 Cost of revenue 81,008 54,942 73,628 49,936 87,458 59,316 Gross profit 48,715 33,040 46,151 31,301 50,006 33,915 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,311 19,201 15,747 10,680 21,859 14,825 Research and development 3,669 2,488 3,601 2,442 3,431 2,327 Others, net 785 534 (66) (45) (14) (9) Total operating expenses 32,765 22,223 19,282 13,077 25,276 17,143 Operating profit 15,950 10,817 26,869 18,224 24,730 16,772 Finance income(costs): Finance income 9,801 6,647 6,297 4,271 10,717 7,269 Finance costs (374) (254) (668) (453) (6,997) (4,746) Profit before income tax 25,377 17,210 32,498 22,042 28,450 19,295 Income tax expense 2,274 1,542 5,615 3,808 6,372 4,322 Profit for the year 23,103 15,668 26,883 18,234 22,078 14,973 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest 4 3 17 12 40 26 Owners of Parent company 23,099 15,665 26,866 18,222 22,038 14,947 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 3,324 2.25 3,866 2.62 3,171 2.15 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS - Basic and diluted 3,324 2.25 3,866 2.62 3,171 2.15

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.





