Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2025 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues were KRW 137,464 million (US$ 93,231 thousand), representing a 6% increase from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 (“QoQ”) and a 14.8% increase from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 (“YoY”).
  • Operating profit was KRW 24,730 million (US$ 16,772 thousand), representing a 55% increase QoQ and an 8% decrease YoY.
  • Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand), representing a 12.1% increase QoQ and a 12.5% decrease YoY.
  • Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand), representing a 4.6% decrease QoQ and an 18% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were KRW 18,806 million (US$ 12,755 thousand), representing a 5.1% decrease QoQ from KRW 19,822 million and a 4.1% increase YoY from KRW 18,065 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenue from Ragnarok Online in Japan. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and China.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 115,486 million (US$ 78,325 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 9.4% increase QoQ from KRW 105,586 million and a 17.2% increase YoY from KRW 98,548 million. The increase QoQ attributed to initial revenues from Ragnarok M: Classic which was launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus launched in Global except Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia and THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was due to initial revenue from Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia launched on October 31, 2024 and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau launched on October 31, 2024. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and North, Central and South America.

Other revenues were KRW 3,172 million (US$ 2,151 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 26.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,315 million and a 0.2% increase YoY from KRW 3,166 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 87,458 million (US$ 59,316 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 8% increase QoQ from KRW 81,008 million and a 18.8% increase YoY from KRW 73,628 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Classic in Southeast Asia, THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok: Rebirth in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 25,276 million (US$ 17,143 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 22.9% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,765 million and a 31.1% increase YoY from KRW 19,282 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased advertising expenses for THE RAGNAROK in Southeast Asia and salaries. The increase YoY was mainly due to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus in Global, Ragnarok V: Returns in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines and Ragnarok Begins in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 28,450 million (US$ 19,295 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 25,377 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 32,498 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 22,038 million (US$ 14,947 thousand) for the first quarter of 2025 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,099 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,866 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 577,163 million (US$ 391,446 thousand) as of March 31, 2025.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATES

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

  • Ragnarok M: Classic, an MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Southeast Asia on February 14, 2025 and Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025.

  • Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus, a Vertical Idle MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus was launched in Global except for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Korea and Japan on February 20, 2025 and is underway for its launch in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second quarter of 2025 and Korea in the second half of 2025.

  • Ragnarok X: Next Generation, an MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation was officially launched in North, Central and South America, Oceania, England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland on May 8, 2025 and will be launching in Europe (except England, Portugal, Spain and Ireland) in the second quarter of 2025.

  • THE RAGNAROK, an MMORPG game

THE RAGNAROK (Chinese title: 巴風特之怒) will be launched on WeChat (H5) Mini Programs in China in the second quarter of 2025.

  • Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title), an Idle MMORPG game

Ragnarok: Dawn (tentative English title) was officially launched on WeChat Mini Programs in China on February 20, 2025, and mobile app version will be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2025.

  • Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game

Ragnarok V: Returns was officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines on March 27, 2025.

  • Ragnarok: Back to Glory, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game

Ragnarok: Back to Glory was officially launched in Korea and re-launched in Southeast Asia on April 17, 2025 and will be launched in China in the third quarter of 2025.

  • Ragnarok Crush, a Puzzle and Tower Defense Mobile game

Ragnarok Crush will be launched in Global in July 2025.

  • Ragnarok Online America Latina, an MMORPG PC game

Ragnarok Online America Latina is scheduled to be direct-serviced in Latin America on May 28, 2025.

  • Ragnarok Zero, an RPG PC game

Ragnarok Zero is being prepared to be launched in Taiwan in July 2025.

  • Ragnarok Libre, a Time Effective MMORPG Telegram game

Ragnarok Libre is underway for its launch in Global in the second quarter of 2025.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Blockchain Game

  • Ragnarok Landverse, an MMORPG Blockchain and PC game

Ragnarok Landverse will be launched in Latin America in the second half of 2025.
Ragnarok Landverse Genesis, a global new server integrated with RONIN platform, ranked first in trading volume after its official release in Global on March 29, 2025.

Other IP-based games

  • JLPGA Heroine Collection, a Sports Mobile game

JLPGA was officially launched in Japan on March 25, 2025.

  • Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, a Deck-building Roguelike Mobile game

Shambles: Sons of Apocalypse, was officially launched in Global except for China, Vietnam and Taiwan on March 27, 2025

  • Twilight Monk, a 2.5D Action RPG Console game

Twilight Monk, was officially launched in Global on March 27, 2025

  • Snow Brothers 2 Special, an Action and Platformer Console game

Snow Brothers 2 Special, was officially launched in Global on April 10, 2025

  • Meow Star Acers 2, a Farm Simulation Mobile game

Meow Star Acers 2, is scheduled to be launched in Global in the second half of 2025.

  • Dragonica Origin, an MO Action RPG PC game

Dragonica Origin will be launched in Southeast Asia in June 2025.

  • Gunbound, an MMO Turned-based Artillery PC game

Gunbound is underway for its launch in Southeast Asia and Latin America in the second quarter of 2025.

Expansion of Ragnarok IP-business

Ragnarok Golf Monsters is an indoor-screen golf brand based on the Ragnarok monster characters. Gravity Communications Co., Ltd. opened the first facility of Ragnarok Golf Monsters in Taipei, Taiwan on February 27, 2025.

Our New Subsidiary

Gravity established Gravity Game Unite Sdn. Bhd. ("Gravity Game Unite"), a subsidiary in Malaysia, on March 12, 2025. Gravity will expand various game services including Ragnarok Online IP based games throughout Gravity Game Unite in Malaysian regions.

Investor Presentation

Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the first quarter in 2025 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at https://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/updates. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Yujin Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

    As of
    31-Dec-24     31-Mar-25
    KRW     US$     KRW     US$
    (audited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)     (unaudited)
Assets                              
Current assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents          228,898          155,244          201,367          136,572
Short-term financial instruments          324,304         219,951           375,796           254,874
Accounts receivable, net            81,152           55,039            74,469            50,507
Other receivables, net              1,572             1,066              2,162              1,466
Prepaid expenses               8,115             5,504              6,669              4,523
Other current financial assets              6,602             4,478              6,033               4,092
Other current assets              2,967              2,012               3,091               2,096
Total current assets          653,610         443,294          669,587           454,130
Property and equipment, net              9,957              6,753            10,576              7,173
Intangible assets, net              7,057              4,786               6,414               4,350
Deferred tax assets              5,617              3,810               6,294               4,269
Other non-current financial assets                  1,767                1,198                   670                   454
Other non-current assets              8,451             5,732             9,366              6,352
Total assets          686,459         465,573          702,907          476,728
Liabilities and Equity                              
Current liabilities:                              
Accounts payable            67,930           46,072            63,048            42,761
Deferred revenue            26,761            18,150            24,015            16,288
Withholdings              1,588              1,077              1,635               1,109
Accrued expense              2,651             1,798              2,168              1,470
Income tax payable              6,507             4,413              8,782              5,956
Other current liabilities              3,212             2,178              3,390              2,299
Total current liabilities              108,649              73,688            103,038              69,883
Long-term account payables                 220                149                 220                 149
Long-term deferred revenue              2,572             1,744              1,322                  897
Other non-current liabilities              5,361              3,636              5,904               4,003
Deferred tax liabilities              1,294               878              1,294                  878
Total liabilities           118,096           80,095          111,778             75,810
Share capital              3,474             2,356              3,474               2,356
Capital surplus                26,979              18,298              26,979              18,298
Other components of equity            23,801           16,143            24,507             16,621
Retained earnings          513,418          348,212           535,456           363,159
Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company          567,672          385,009          590,416           400,434
Non-controlling interest                 691                 469                  713                  484
Total equity          568,363          385,478          591,129           400,918
Total liabilities and equity          686,459         465,573          702,907           476,728

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

    Three months ended
    31-Dec-24     31-Mar-24     31-Mar-25
    (KRW)   (US$)     (KRW)   (US$)     (KRW)   (US$)
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)     (unaudited)   (unaudited)     (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenues:                            
Online games   19,822   13,444                    18,065   12,252                    18,806   12,755
Mobile games   105,586   71,611                    98,548   66,838                   115,486   78,325
Other revenue   4,315   2,927                      3,166   2,147                      3,172   2,151
Total net revenue   129,723   87,982                   119,779   81,237                  137,464   93,231
Cost of revenue   81,008   54,942                    73,628   49,936                    87,458   59,316
Gross profit   48,715   33,040                    46,151   31,301                    50,006   33,915
Operating expenses:                            
Selling, general and administrative expenses   28,311   19,201                    15,747   10,680                    21,859   14,825
Research and development   3,669   2,488                      3,601   2,442                      3,431   2,327
Others, net                            785                       534                               (66)                      (45)                               (14)                         (9)
Total operating expenses   32,765   22,223                    19,282   13,077                    25,276   17,143
Operating profit   15,950   10,817                    26,869   18,224                    24,730   16,772
Finance income(costs):                            
Finance income                     9,801               6,647                      6,297   4,271                    10,717   7,269
Finance costs                          (374)                     (254)                            (668)                    (453)                         (6,997)                 (4,746)
Profit before income tax   25,377   17,210                    32,498   22,042                    28,450   19,295
Income tax expense   2,274   1,542                      5,615   3,808                      6,372   4,322
Profit for the year   23,103   15,668                    26,883   18,234                    22,078   14,973
Profit attributable to:                            
Non-controlling interest                                 4                           3                                 17                        12                                 40                         26
Owners of Parent company   23,099   15,665                    26,866   18,222                    22,038   14,947
Earning per share                            
- Basic and diluted                      3,324                 2.25                      3,866   2.62                      3,171   2.15
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                            
- Basic and diluted               6,948,900        6,948,900               6,948,900   6,948,900               6,948,900   6,948,900
Earning per ADS                            
- Basic and diluted                      3,324                2.25                     3,866   2.62                    3,171   2.15

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,474.44 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

