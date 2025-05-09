Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong extends condolences on tragic loss of journalist Aserie ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli

On behalf of The Presidency and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, expresses his deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the late journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli.

According to information provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Police have discovered two lifeless bodies believed to be that of Mr. Ndlovu and Ms. Mdhluli. The couple has been missing since 18 February 2025.

Their discovery is the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies. This effort has led to the arrest of four suspects, who are currently in police custody.

Deputy Minister Morolong commends the SAPS, and all agencies involved for their dedication. Government condemns this brutal and senseless act of violence.

Deputy Minister Morolong said “On behalf of The Presidency and the communications and information system of Government, we condemn this senseless, barbaric and brute act of violence. Mr Ndlovu served the public through his work in the media sector, contributing meaningfully to our democracy by informing and educating citizens. The loss of both Mr Ndlovu and Ms Mdhluli is a tragedy that highlights the need to continue strengthening efforts to combat violent crime”.

“As The Presidency and communications community, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims” Morolong added.

Government reaffirms its commitment to the safety of all citizens and the protection of media practitioners, who play a vital role in upholding transparency, accountability, and democratic values.

On Sunday, 04 May 2025, Deputy Minister Morolong met with the family of the late Mr. Aserie Ndlovu to offer his support and solidarity. He will soon pay a similar visit to Capital Live FM in Mamelodi, the station Mr. Ndlovu founded, to share words of comfort with the staff and honor his legacy.

