Transport confirms resumption of driving license card printing operations

The National Department of Transport can confirm that the driving license card printing machine has been fixed and operations have resumed.

The machine had been out of operation since the 5th of February 2025, which has led to a backlog of 747 748 outstanding cards to be printed.  The backlog breakdown per provinces as at 02 May 2025 is as follows:

  • Gauteng Province - 252 745
  • KwaZulu-Natal -115 020
  • Western Cape - 108 402
  • Mpumalanga Province - 66 833
  • Limpopo Province - 61 769
  • Eastern Cape - 55 393
  • North West - 39 983
  • Free State - 33 741
  • Northern Cape - 13 862

This means working hours for staff members at the Driving License Card Agency, which is an entity of the Department, will be extended to ensure the reduction of the backlog.

With the current catch-up plan, updates on the backlog reduction will be provided as and when significant progress is made. However, the backlog reduction is also dependent on the number of orders being received on a daily basis.

Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson 
National Department of Transport
 

