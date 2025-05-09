The Western Cape Government welcomes return to operation of Driving Licence Card printing

The Western Cape Government (WCG) welcomes the news that the national driving licence card printing machine is finally back online. This will brings much needed relief to thousands of motorists across the Western Cape who have been waiting patiently for their cards. The WCG is hopeful that this marks the start of real progress. But the National Department of Transport has its work cut out for it as it works in easing the massive backlog in printing new cards.

As of 2 May 2025, the Western Cape had a backlog of 108 402 outstanding driving licence cards, which formed part of the national total of 747 748 that built up during the three-month period that the machine was out of order. We trust that the national department will now move swiftly and efficiently to clear the backlog without any further issues.

The provincial government remains committed to advocating for efficient, accountable service delivery that empowers residents and strengthens mobility across the province.

