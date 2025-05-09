Minister Senzo Mchunu: Official Funeral of Constable Boipelo Senoge

My greetings to:

The Senoge family,

The Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature, Mr Mxolisi Dukwana,

Premier of the Free State Province, Ms MaQueen Lestoha- Mathae,

Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo,

MEC for Community Safety, Roads and Transport; Mr Jabu Mbalula,

MEC for Education, Dr Mamiki Mabaya,

MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Ms Zanele Sefuba,

The Executive Mayor of Mangaung Metro, Cllr Nthatisi,

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola,

The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Motswenyane,

Deputy Provincial Commissioners and District Commissioners present,

Representatives from Organised Labour SAPU & POPCRU,

SAPS members,

Members of the media,

Fellow mourners.

It is now just over two weeks since the sad news of the disappearance of the three Constables – Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda, and Keamogetswe Buys – first emerged. That alone was a shock to everyone who received it: the families, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the country at large. But over and above this, there was trauma — the anguish of not knowing what could have happened, when it might have occurred, and how it came to be.

This already painful situation was worsened by speculation circulating on various social media platforms. Right from the beginning, we believed that the best way of coming to terms with the situation and handling it properly, with integrity, was to establish a 24-hour Venue Operational Centre, with a multi-disciplinary team comprising the heads of intelligence and detectives from Limpopo, Free State, and Gauteng.

The broader team included highly skilled and experienced police officers from across the SAPS, including seasoned expert detectives, crime and counter-intelligence operatives, as well as members from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), Tactical Operations and Management Section (TOMS), and our cybercrime unit, among other specialised units.

Once this team was in place, it took five days before we began to make meaningful progress. As the investigation developed, all possible leads were pursued, including the detailed questioning of an individual who had approached the Constables' vehicle at a petrol station.

Using every tool at our disposal, including advanced technology and evidence gathering, our investigation tracked the vehicle’s last known path — from the Grasmere Toll Plaza on the N1, past the Buccleuch Interchange, and onto John Vorster Drive in Centurion. This ultimately led us to the Hennops River along the N1, where we conducted a three-day search.

The bodies were discovered first, after two days of intensive searching. During this process, we also found the body of one of our groundsmen stationed at the Lyttelton Police Station, Mr Jan Mzwane. Following that, the vehicle itself was recovered.

Throughout this deeply painful process, we worked closely with the families. On the 27th of April 2025, the National Commissioner, SAPS Management, the Premier of the Free State, and the MEC met with the three families to provide them with an update on the investigation. We have remained in contact with them ever since. At the same time, we ensured the public remained informed of all major developments. The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, also extended his condolences to the families and expressed full confidence that the SAPS would uncover the truth.

The Constables passed away due to a tragic and unfortunate accident; investigations are still underway and we eagerly await the comprehensive report from the vehicle accident unit of the SAPS.

These three members had not been in the service for very long; they had only been with the SAPS for just over 2 years. Constable Senoge was stationed at the Community Service Centre of Park Road Police Station. Constable Linda along with Constable Buys, were part of the Crime Intelligence Unit.

When a police officer leaves the service, worse when it is through death, the impact is felt deeply throughout the entire department. We are always under pressure in terms of personnel numbers — constantly facing threats of losing officers through natural attrition, resignation, or other unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, we mourn the profound loss of these three Constables.

As we reflect on this tragic loss, we must also acknowledge the ever-present challenges we face. To fight crime effectively, we need every one of our members. Families and communities are the ones who suffer most from the agony caused by criminals, whether these criminals are South African or foreign nationals. The lengths at which these criminals go to when committing these crimes are sadistic, and involve sheer cruelty.

Just recently, in Klerksdorp, a pensioner who had received a large pay-out was kidnapped. Thanks to swift action by the police, the deceased’s bank account was quickly blocked following a missing person’s report. In another case, a journalist and his partner have gone missing and suspects have been arrested. The SAPS has made great progress in these investigations, and we commend their efforts.

I also want to take a moment to commend all those who took part in the search for the three Constables: the K-9 Search and Rescue Unit, the Air Wing and drone pilots, divers, and members of the Special Task Force. We are grateful, too, to the Gauteng Traffic Department, the divers from Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA), and all external roleplayers. Your dedication and cooperation were invaluable. We also extend our thanks to the provincial governments of Gauteng and the Free State for their unwavering support.

These officers — Constables Senoge, Linda, and Buys — were young, full of potential, and had so much more to give. Following conversations with their immediate supervisors, who spoke fondly of them, these individuals were described as police officers who carried out their work with passion, dedication and enthusiasm. Furthermore, they were pursuing specialist roles within the SAPS, aligned with their skills and personalities and this is a clear indication that they were destined for sterling policing careers, in aid of the communities they served. They leave behind grieving families, colleagues, and the communities they served. But their impact will forever be remembered.

To the families: we wish you strength and comfort as you journey through this time of sorrow.

To the SAPS family: you have lost three of your own. We understand the blow to morale this represents. But rest assured, the Ministry — together with SAPS top management — will stand with you and provide all the necessary support.

We thank Constable Boipelo Senoge, Constable Cebekhulu Linda, and Constable Keamogetswe Buys for their dedicated service. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

