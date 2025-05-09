Communications and Digital Technologies congratulates SABC on outstanding growth of its streaming platform, SABC Plus

DCDT congratulates the SABC on the outstanding growth of its streaming platform, SABC Plus

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies congratulates the public broadcaster, the SABC on the growth of its Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platform, SABC Plus that has exceeded the one million registered users in April 2025.

“The growth of this digital platform supports the Department’s drive to encourage the consumption of media content on digital platforms rather than dependence on outgoing traditional analogue transmission and further bodes well for the public broadcaster as a

national asset to be competitive and financially viable.” remarked the Director-General, Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani

SABC Plus offers audiences access to the SABC’s 19 radio stations, SABC 1, SABC 2, S3, the 24-hour news channel, and the SABC Sport channel – all in one seamless digital platform.

