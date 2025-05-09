XRP News: Vaultro Finance Celebrates the Launch of $VLT Presale — A Major Milestone in Decentralized Index Fund Investing on XRPL

SINGAPORE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark moment for decentralized finance, Vaultro Finance has officially launched the $VLT token presale , unlocking early access to the XRP Ledger’s first decentralized index fund protocol. This milestone marks a critical step toward Vaultro’s mission of making diversified, on-chain investing accessible to anyone, anywhere.

Built entirely on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Vaultro Finance introduces a new paradigm in crypto investing — one where users can create, invest in, and govern tokenized index funds, similar in concept to traditional benchmarks like the S&P 500. However, unlike legacy systems, Vaultro operates in a fully transparent, non-custodial, and decentralized environment.

A New Standard for DeFi Participation

With Vaultro protocol , the barriers to diversified investing are eliminated. Users can gain exposure to entire sectors. Such as AI, stablecoins, top XRPL tokens, and even real-world assets — through index-style fund products managed entirely on-chain.

$VLT: A Utility Token Built for Action

The $VLT token is not merely a presale asset; it’s a utility token designed to fuel every aspect of the Vaultro ecosystem:

Fund Creation – $VLT holders can launch custom index funds directly on the protocol.

Governance – Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, featured fund proposals, and roadmap changes.

Reduced Fees – Enjoy discounted rates on minting, withdrawals, and portfolio rebalancing.

Staking Rewards – Participants can stake $VLT and earn protocol-driven rewards for long-term support.

These features make $VLT one of the most utility-rich tokens on XRPL — with every function reinforcing decentralization, community involvement, and platform sustainability.

A Protocol Built on Milestones

The launch of the presale is just the beginning. Vaultro Finance has a comprehensive roadmap that includes mainnet deployment, advanced fund analytics, and the integration of real-world tokenized assets. As it progresses, $VLT holders will play an active role in shaping the platform’s evolution and impact across the broader DeFi landscape.

How to Join the $VLT Presale

Visit the $VLT Presale page : https://sale.vaultro.finance/

Send your XRP contribution to the presale wallet address displayed on the presale portal.

Built for the Future of DeFi

Vaultro Finance isn’t just the first of its kind on XRPL — it’s a blueprint for the next generation of DeFi. A platform where transparency replaces middlemen, where investing is programmable, and where communities build the financial tools they actually want to use.

