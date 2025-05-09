Adelaide to host 2025 Australia-ASEAN Business Forum

Release date: 09/05/25

Adelaide will welcome more than 750 senior delegates to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Business Forum later this year, including senior diplomatic officials and major investors and commercial leaders from the region.

Adelaide has been confirmed as host of the 2025 ASEAN Business Forum which will be held on 26 and 27 August 2025 at the Adelaide Convention Centre. Adelaide was inaugural host of the ASEAN Business Forum in 2014, and this year’s event will mark the first time since then that it has returned to South Australia.

The Australia-ASEAN Business Forum 2025 is a pivotal platform to advance trade, investment, and public-private partnership to accelerate growth across the regions.

This year’s event will also include representatives from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries - the world’s largest free trade agreement that complements and builds upon Australia's existing free trade agreements with Indo-Pacific countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Minister Szakacs will be a keynote speaker at the event, along with:

Hon. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN

HE Tiffany McDonald – Australia’s Ambassador to ASEAN

Tan Sri Nazir Razak – ASEAN Business Advisory Council-Malaysia, Chairman

Andrew McKellar – CEO, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Simon Birmingham, Chair of South Australia and Head of Asia Pacific Engagement for ANZ and Former Finance Minister

Dianne Tipping, Export Council of Australia

Kevin Gallagher, Managing Director, Santos Inc, and many more.

Ambassadors from the ASEAN region will join business delegations and exhibitors across renewable energy and the green economy, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, agriculture and food security, human capital and skills development sectors.

The event’s move to Adelaide reflects South Australia’s increasing focus on growing commercial and diplomatic links with Southeast Asia, and the agenda will focus on fostering collaboration, investment, and innovation in key sectors critical to sustainable growth.

More information: https://auaseanbusinessforum.com

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Southeast Asia is a priority region for South Australia - representing significant two-way long-term trade and investment opportunities.

It has been a focus of mine to lead trade missions to countries in the region, and I look forward to welcoming partners to Adelaide.

South Australia has the fastest growing economy in the nation and is showing global leadership in the transition to net zero. Not only does that mean we are able to attract events of this calibre, but partners know that we can provide real solutions for their challenges.

The Southeast Asia region is set be the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2040 and increased cooperation between Australia and the region is opening up new opportunities for our local exporters.

The Australia-ASEAN Business Forum 2025 will bring the business leaders, industry experts and key policymakers to Adelaide to promote investment, trade, and stronger ties between Australia and the Southeast Asia region.

Attributable to Australia-ASEAN Business Forum, Chairman, Francis Wong

Harnessing the opportunities of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest free trade agreement, would also provide us with a robust framework for strengthening supply chain resilience, facilitating seamless market access, streamlining rules and disciplines, as well as driving sustainable economic growth across our economies.

I urge businesses and policymakers to explore new synergies under RCEP, particularly in sustainable development, digital transformation, and other emerging issues, ensuring that our economic integration can continue to play an important role not only in promoting but also in translating tangible benefits for MSMEs and local communities.

ASEAN remains committed to an open, rules-based trading system, and we welcome Australia’s continued partnership in driving shared prosperity under RCEP.

I look forward to attending the Australia-ASEAN Business Forum 2025 in Adelaide, Australia on 26-27 August 2025.