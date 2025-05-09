Thousands of students to explore career opportunities

Competition for young people to take up a wide variety of career paths has never been greater, ensuring huge interest in the Adelaide Career and Employment Expo which kicked off today at the Adelaide Showgrounds.

While more than 9,000 students from 110 schools across all three education sectors are expected to attend the two-day event, there are more than 6,500 government secondary students expected to be undertaking some kind of industry endorsed Vocational Education and Training (VET) in 2025.

Data also shows more than 5100 students from public schools started a vocational education qualification as part of a Flexible Industry Program (FIP) last year – an increase of 20 per cent on 2023.

Defence and Space Industries Minister Stephen Mullighan and Education, Training and Skills Minister Blair Boyer visited the Expo today, where more than 200 organisations and employers present to provide information to school students, parents, teachers, graduates, and job seekers.

Career opportunities in the defence and space industries will be in the spotlight as well with the first-ever Defence and Space Industry Careers Showcase as part of the Expo.

The Defence and Space Industry Careers Showcase brings together more than 20 leading companies in defence and space, as well as specialised education providers, to help attendees discover a wide range of career options and diverse pathways in sectors such as naval shipbuilding, aerospace, cybersecurity, spacecraft design, mission operations, and data analytics.

From advanced manufacturing to space exploration, South Australia’s defence and space industries are embarking upon rapid expansion, with unprecedented opportunities to be available to South Australians through programs like AUKUS.

Also highlighted in this year’s Expo, is the vocational education in schools options and other future career pathways at the Education Department’s Student Pathways and Careers Hub.

The focus on vocational career pathways is particularly important in South Australia, as over the next five years it’s predicted the state will need about 78,000 vocational education and training qualifications.

The State Government has made significant investments in skills and training, including the signing of the $2.3 billion National Skills Agreement, delivering Fee-Free TAFE, funding for five technical colleges and boosting funding for training providers to address skills shortages.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

There has never been a better time for South Australians to pursue a career in defence and space.

SA is at the forefront of the nation’s defence and space sectors, and events like this will highlight the exciting and rapidly growing career pathways available in these cutting-edge industries.

This will allow young South Australians an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and find out how skills and interests can be applied in these innovative fields.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

There have never been more opportunities available to our young people right here in South Australia and this careers expo – the largest in the southern hemisphere – offers students the chance to investigate hundreds of options that interest them.

From defence, to construction to early childhood education, the career opportunities are vast, and we need highly skilled young people to engage in these sectors to ensure we’re able to deliver on South Australia’s exciting upcoming projects, including the new Women’s and Children’s hospital, the Torrens to Darlington project, three-year-old preschool and AUKUS.

It’s also important that our young people know that they don’t have to go to university to have a long and rewarding career, and I’m always excited to see more students jumping at the opportunities before them to gain a vocational education qualification alongside their SACE.

Attributable to ASC CEO and Managing Director, Stuart Whiley

ASC is growing and upskilling our workforce to ensure we can continue sustaining and upgrading Australia’s Collins Class submarines and supporting the Australian Government’s mission to sustain and jointly build conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

Our company is proud of the professional development and growth opportunities we offer our employees, along with job security, flexibility, and attractive benefits.

People joining ASC today, and in the next 10 years, can look forward to a lifelong career in multi-class submarine sustainment and being part of the team delivering Australia’s most complex and challenging defence industrial endeavour, ever.