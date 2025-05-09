Water wait times easing as a dozen extra water carters service off-grid homes

Release date: 09/05/25

An increase in registered water carters has improved access to domestic water deliveries in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula, easing pressure on off-grid residents whose homes are not connected to mains supply.

Twelve new water carters have entered the market since March, when the State Government opened temporary bulk emergency water collection points to support people who were at immediate risk of running out of drinking water.

Due to a significant decline in demand, the State Government expects to start closing the emergency water collection points from Saturday 17 May 2025, subject to ongoing monitoring and engagement with the local water carting sector.

There are currently four bulk emergency water collection points at Woodside, Sandergrove, McLaren Vale and Elizabeth Park where people can buy water and transport it using their own vehicles and containers.

The Woodside, Sandergrove, and McLaren Vale sites are currently open on Saturdays and Sundays 10am-4pm. Elizabeth Park is only open on Sundays from 10am to 4pm to avoid conflict with football games at the adjacent oval.

The Woodside collection point will remain open after 17 May.

About 400 customers have collected just over 445,000 litres of water from the collection points since they opened on 6 March, including 10 customers last weekend across the four sites.

The collection points are operated by SA Water and the Department for Environment and Water (DEW). For more information visit the DEW website.

Registered water providers must be approved by SA Health under the Safe Drinking Water Act 2011. A full list of registered providers can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable Susan Close

While we are all desperately hoping for more rain, access to water deliveries for off-grid households in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula is far better now than it was in February and March.

The emergency bulk water collection points were always intended to be a temporary measure to deal with unprecedented demand for water carters in the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu regions because of the extreme dry conditions.

The 12 additional water carters are making a real difference in helping residents whose homes are not connected to mains supply get a water delivery.

The past few months are yet another reminder of the importance of water security, including the need for people who are not on mains water to plan and prepare for future dry periods.