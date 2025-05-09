Science, Technology and Innovation hosts 9th International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) Planetary Defense Conference in Stellenbosch, 5 to 9 May

South Africa is proud to be hosting the 9th International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) Planetary Defense Conference in Stellenbosch from 5 to 9 May 2025.

The week-long conference brings together scientists, engineers, policymakers and industry leaders from around the globe to discuss the protection of the planet from hazardous near-Earth objects like asteroids or comets.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr Humbulani Mudau, CEO of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), an entity of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, thanked the IAA for allowing the country to host the gathering on African soil for the first time.

He underscored the four key pillars of planetary defence – detection, coordinated international response, public awareness and preparedness, and effective mitigation strategies – and recognised the invaluable roles played by the International Asteroid Warning Network and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group.

"South Africa, and indeed the continent at large," Mudau stated, "has localised excellence in astronautics, and although we may have limited resources, we hope to contribute extensively to this global effort."

Dr Sias Mostert, Director at SCS Space, acting African Regional Secretary of the IAA and co-chair of the local organising committee for the conference, contextualised the event as "a unique intersection of disciplines – where space meets Earth, and where science, technology, and society converge".

He said, "While the goal of planetary defence is to prevent asteroids from reaching our planet, this gathering goes far beyond technical assessments … The Planetary Defense Conference is more than a scientific event. It reminds us that space safety is a shared global responsibility. The 2025 conference stands as a symbol of our collective commitment to ensuring that space remains accessible, safe and beneficial for all humankind."

Reflecting on Stellenbosch's heritage as the birthplace of South Africa's space engineering efforts, Dr Mostert praised the local ecosystem's evolution over the past 35 years and its growing footprint on global missions such as the European Space Agency's Rosetta mission and NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). He mentioned the Gecko camera, developed in Stellenbosch, which captured the final image of the asteroid Dimorphos in 2022 before the historic DART impact.

As the conference continues, the world watches with great interest as discussions unfold around planetary defence simulations, deflection technologies, policy coordination and public preparedness, highlighting the importance of cooperative action in the face of cosmic risks.

