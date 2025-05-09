Jen Carter Releases First Book Empowering Others to Launch a Purpose-Driven Senior Referral Business

Jennifer Carter, Leader in the Senior Living Industry Star Light Senior Advisors The Senior Living Advisor Blueprint

You don’t need a franchise or a medical degree, you need the right roadmap, a willingness to help others, and a smart approach. That's exactly what this book delivers.” — Jen Carter

CUMBERLAND, RI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Senior Living Advisor Blueprint Provides a Step-by-Step Guide to Starting a Senior Referral Business with No Prior Experience RequiredSenior living industry leader and business mentor, Jen Carter has released her first book, The Senior Living Advisor Blueprint, an actionable, no-fluff guide designed to help everyday people launch a profitable and meaningful senior referral business from home. As founder of Star Light Senior Advisors, Carter has helped hundreds of families navigate the overwhelming world of senior care, and now she’s teaching others how to do the same.With the U.S. senior population growing at historic rates, over 10,000 people turn 65 each day; the need for personalized placement support has never been greater. Yet, according to Carter, while there are over 2.5 million real estate agents, there are only about 2,500 senior care advisors operating in the entire country. This massive gap presents an untapped opportunity for compassionate, service-minded individuals ready to launch a business that makes a real impact.Drawing from her own experience building a successful senior referral business from the ground up, Carter walks readers through the exact system she uses, from outreach to contracts, client calls to commission checks. Her book provides scripts, startup tools, facility tips, and behind-the-scenes insights rarely shared in this growing industry.A Blueprint for More Than Just IncomeThe Senior Living Advisor Blueprint is more than a business guide. It’s an invitation to find purpose through work that matters. With a tone that’s empowering, accessible, and deeply human, Carter speaks directly to those who are craving a meaningful career shift, whether they’re burned out professionals, stay-at-home parents reentering the workforce, or retirees looking for their next chapter.Inside the Book, Readers Will Discover:How the referral model works (and why facilities happily pay)What makes a great senior advisor, and how to stand outHow to earn $4,000–$10,000 or more per successful placementTools for finding families, touring communities, and gaining trustHow to build a respected business from home with no special skills or certification“I’ve seen so many people change their lives with this business,” Carter adds. “It’s flexible, it’s scalable, and it makes a difference in your community. I wrote this book so others could start with confidence and skip the years of trial and error.”About the AuthorJen Carter is the founder of Star Light Senior Advisors and one of the nation’s most respected senior care consultants. She holds a B.A. in Psychology and has personally helped hundreds of families navigate assisted living and memory care decisions with compassion and clarity. Through her consulting and mentoring programs, she has trained dozens of new senior advisors across the U.S. to launch thriving businesses of their own using her proven system.Jen lives in New England and continues to work closely with families and new advisors, driven by her passion for helping others thrive, both personally and professionally.The Senior Living Advisor Blueprint is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

