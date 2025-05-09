Secretary Burgum Visits Natural Gas Facility, Floyd Bennett Field in New York

Statement from Interior Press:

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum wrapped a productive day in Brooklyn, NY that started at a natural gas facility and ended with local families at Floyd Bennett Field, a site that was previously used as an illegal migrant encampment under the Biden administration.

During the visit to the National Grid Greenpoint Facility, the Secretary toured the facility and participated in a discussion with energy executives to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the natural gas industry. The Secretary then visited the National Grid Floyd Bennett Field Warehouse site at Floyd Bennett Field, before meeting with U.S. Park Police officers from the New York Field Office to discuss operations in the area. Burgum then saw Aviator Sports and Events Center on Floyd Bennett Field. Following the tour, the Secretary met with a number of local families on the ice rink who have worked to keep the facility open.

The Secretary’s visit highlights the Department’s recent reversal of the decision to repurpose National Park Service operated Floyd Bennett Field to serve as a migrant encampment under the previous administration. In February, Interior announced the cosigning of a 10-year lease with Williams Transco to ensure these historically significant structures will be used to strengthen our energy infrastructure and benefit the American people.

