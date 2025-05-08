GEORGIA, May 8 - ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo, constitutional officers, and members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed three pieces of legislation that provides support for Georgia's agriculture and forestry industry and delivers promised relief to farmers and timber producers impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"Our farmers and foresters are tough people," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Their commitment to moving forward after all they’ve faced is an inspiration to us all. There is still more work to be done, but I’m proud to sign these bills and deliver on our promises to the men and women who are the backbone of our state. I'm also grateful for the dedicated efforts of all of our partners in the General Assembly whose steadfast leadership and determination helped make today possible."

HB 223, a priority of Governor Brian Kemp, championed by Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns, Commissioner Tyler Harper, Representative Chuck Efstration, and Committee Chairmen Shaw Blackmon, Chuck Hufstetler, Matt Hatchett, Blake Tillery, sponsored by Representative James Burchett, carried in the Senate by Senator Russ Goodman, exempts federal crop loss payments and disaster payments from state income tax, establishes a reforestation tax credit to help timber producers recover from the storm and encourage them to replant their crop, allows local governments to temporarily suspend their collection of harvest tax on timber producers to assist them in cleanup efforts, and provides a temporary addition to the Georgia Agricultural Tax Exemption (GATE) for building materials to repair and rebuild poultry houses, livestock facilities, greenhouses, and other agricultural structures.

In addition to HB 223 Governor Kemp signed the following pieces of legislation:

SB 201, sponsored by Senator Larry Walker and carried in the House by Representative Leesa Hagan, provides increased protection for consumers when entering into contracts with contractors following natural disasters.

HB 143, sponsored by Representative Robert Dickey, carried in the Senate by Senator Sam Watson, and championed by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, shifts the burden of agricultural water metering equipment installation and maintenance from farmers back to the state.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.