Ride the Roof of the World: Real Big Bike Ride Launches Epic Adventure Tours in the Indian Himalaya

ADV Guide James Thomas leads Adam and Stuart into Ladakh Adam and Stuart ready to tackle the 21 hairpin turns of the infamous Gata Loops Adam at the entrance to Atal Tunnel; gateway to Ladakh

The Great Spiti Valley Motorcycle Adventure

We don’t just ride through the Himalayas — we live and breathe them. These tours are about real adventure, meaningful encounters, and discovering places you simply can’t reach by bus or backpack.” — James Thomas

PANJIM, GOA, INDIA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Really Big Bike Ride has launched a new series of high-altitude ADV Tours through the Indian Himalaya, offering riders the chance to experience some of the world’s highest and most remote roads. Led by veteran expedition cyclist and founder James Thomas, these guided tours blend epic riding with deep cultural immersion and sustainable travel practices.From the arid valleys of Spiti to the dramatic passes of Ladakh and Zanskar, each itinerary is carefully crafted to deliver unforgettable experiences for both motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts. Riders can expect high-altitude challenges, remote homestays, locally-sourced meals, and expert support every step of the way.Tours range from 10 to 14 days and are open to experienced riders looking for authentic, small-group travel. With a focus on responsible tourism, Real Big Bike Ride partners with local communities and guides to create lasting positive impact in the regions it explores.Join the Spiti Valley Motorcycle Tour this September from 1 to the 15th with a solid group of like-minded riders. We'll traverse 'Little Tibet' across the 'World's Most Dangerous Roads', as well as enjoying one the most scenic yet challenging routes through the Himalayas.We'll ride the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 , the perfect ADV bike—literally named for the task! This intimate group tour has just eight places. Making it the perfect way to maximise the riding experience in the high mountains.Many past riders describe their Himalayan tour as a life-defining experience. The combination of raw nature, physical challenge, and powerful cultural encounters often sparks a shift in perspective. Whether it’s the camaraderie formed on the road, the solitude of a mountain pass, or sharing chai with a Ladakhi family, each moment leaves a lasting imprint.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.