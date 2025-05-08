Texas Industry Leaders Hold Business Roundtable With King Of Jordan

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas industry leaders today held a business roundtable with His Majesty King Abdullah II to discuss opportunities to strengthen the business and economic relationship between Texas and Jordan.



“Today’s gathering is an important step toward deepening ties with Jordan, a resilient economy with a thriving entrepreneurial culture and an expanding role in global trade,” said Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson. “Whether through expanding two-way trade, encouraging research initiatives, fostering new energy partnerships, or building stronger business exchanges, the potential of Texas–Jordan partnerships is significant.”



“It was an honor to welcome His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Texas and to host some of Texas’ top business leaders who are driving innovation across critical industries around the world,” said Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz. “As a top global destination for job-creating business investment and as our nation’s top exporting state, Texas truly competes on the international stage. Today’s roundtable discussion co-hosted with our economic development partners reflects our shared passion for expanding economic opportunity for all Texans. I look forward to deepening the business and trade relationship between Texas and Jordan as we build an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”



"Bringing together His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and Texas’ leading business voices creates a unique platform for fostering deeper economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration,” said Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Chair and CEO of Nextt Arun Agarwal. “At the Texas Economic Development Corporation, we’re proud to help facilitate conversations that connect Texas innovation with global opportunities, and this roundtable marks an important step toward strengthening our international partnerships."



“It was an honor to host His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan alongside some of Texas’ top business leaders for a meaningful dialogue on the endless economic opportunity available in the Lone Star State,” said Texas Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Aaron Demerson. “Texas continues to be the gateway for international business, and today’s roundtable reflects our shared commitment to building strategic partnerships that drive growth, investment, and prosperity for Texas and our local communities.”



Hosted by the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, and the Texas Economic Development Corporation, the roundtable included executives from leading Texas businesses who provided an overview of top Texas industries, including energy, crypto mining, semiconductors, defense manufacturing, drone technology, and more.



