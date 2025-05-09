Attorney General Bonta Applauds Court Decision Rejecting Providence St. Joseph Hospital’s Meritless Attempt to Block California’s Lawsuit, Reiterates Commitment to Protecting Emergency Abortion Care

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued the following statement in response to the Humboldt County Superior Court’s decision to deny Providence St. Joseph Hospital’s (Providence) attempt to dismiss the Attorney General’s lawsuit, which alleges that the hospital violated multiple laws by refusing to provide emergency abortion care to people experiencing obstetric emergencies. Located in Eureka, California, Providence is the only available option for women in Humboldt County to seek emergency abortion care.

“There was no legal basis to dismiss our lawsuit against Providence, and we are grateful that the court agreed with us on every ground,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California is committed to protecting reproductive rights and let me be clear: that includes emergency abortion care. For those who are unfamiliar with Anna Nusslock’s harrowing story and Providence’s refusal to treat her, I encourage you to watch this video. I’m thinking of her today. Denying emergency abortion care to pregnant patients who need it is both traumatic and unlawful under multiple laws. My team and I look forward to seeing this case through and holding Providence accountable.”

In its demurrer, or attempt to dismiss the Attorney General’s lawsuit, Providence argued that California's Emergency Services Law (the state-level analogue to the federal EMTALA statute) infringed on its religious right to free expression and that the State had not sufficiently pled a claim under the Unruh Civil Rights Act or the Unfair Competition Law, among other things. The court overruled Providence’s demurrer on those grounds, and all others.

On October 29, 2024, Attorney General Bonta secured a stipulation from Providence that ensures the hospital follows California law while the case proceeds. On February 14, 2025, the Humboldt County Superior Court held oral argument on Providence’s demurrer and took the matter under submission.

A copy of the court’s decision can be found here.