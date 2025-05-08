Council Supports Strengthening Health Care Protections

This week, Councilor Mejia introduced a resolution in support of Bill SD.2808: An Act Strengthening Health Care Protections in the Commonwealth. In response to recent actions by the Trump Administration limiting access to reproductive and gender-affirming care, Councilor Mejia emphasized the importance of Massachusetts taking a proactive stance to protect patients and providers.

The proposed legislation, SD.2808, aims to expand privacy protections for individuals receiving medical care in Massachusetts. It would shield personal information—such as names, addresses, and contact details—from public records and prohibit the monitoring of prescriptions. The bill also seeks to limit cooperation by Massachusetts agencies or individuals with out-of-state investigations or legal actions related to care that is legal in the Commonwealth.

These protections are designed to ensure that Massachusetts remains a safe and supportive place for those seeking reproductive or gender-affirming care, including patients traveling from states with more restrictive laws.

The Council unanimously adopted the resolution, reaffirming its commitment to health care access, privacy, and equity.