Iraq on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day: Honoring over 40 Years of Cooperation

In 2024 alone, our partnership has paved the way to reach thousands of people in need across Iraq:

• Health care access: 10 mobile clinics supported by the ICRC and IRCS operated across seven governorates, providing over 12,700 free consultations, especially during mass gatherings and emergencies.

• Water and sanitation: Solar-powered water systems were installed or upgraded in rural areas, reaching more than 11,000 residents in Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Missan, Thi Qar, Wassit, and Babil.

• Preparedness and training: More than 100 IRCS staff and volunteers received capacity-building support in emergency response, health care in danger, climate action, and restoring family links.

• Emergency response: With ICRC support, IRCS distributed over 12,000 food parcels, 1,800 hygiene kits, and 5,000 blankets to communities in crisis.

