Carefree Park Announces Major Step Toward Preserving 48-Acres of Open Desert

Location of proposed Carefree Park The land is home to an abundance of healthy old-growth Saguaro cacti, staghorn, ocotillo, and Crucifixion Thorn trees Visible portion of the 155-year-old Stoneman Road Military Trail in Carefree, AZ

Pristine Parcel of Sonoran Desert Receives National Register of Historic Places Designation

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefree Park , a nonprofit organization committed to the preservation of the last 48-acres of accessible open Sonoran Desert in Carefree, Arizona, is pleased to announce that the land is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The undeveloped acreage, which is owned by the Arizona State Land Department, has been granted the designation by the United States Department of Interior, due to its historic significance as the only remaining segment of the 155-year-old Stoneman Road Military Trail in Carefree.While much of the original 98-mile Stoneman Road Military Trail has vanished over time due to urban development, the clearly visible half-mile segment located on state land is extraordinarily well-preserved, retaining its historic integrity in a natural, undeveloped setting.Each side of the trial is natural Upper Sonoran Desert land, with an abundance of healthy old-growth Saguaro cacti, staghorn, ocotillo, and Crucifixion Thorn trees. The land is home to bobcats, coyote, deer and javelina. From the trail, there are unobstructed views of surrounding mountains.“This is an exciting milestone,” said Carefree Park co-founder and president Wendy Mattes. “It’s been a long process, requiring tremendous due diligence. But it’s also been an essential step in our effort to preserve this beautiful piece of land for the enjoyment of generations to come.”“We are extremely grateful to our friends at the National Register of Historic Places, the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, Carefree Mayor John Crane, and all who have contributed to this worthwhile effort,” said Mattes.The next step for Carefree Park, according to Mattes, is to acquire the land from the state through its auction process. Fundraising for this effort is ongoing. The long-term goal is to establish the land as the Town of Carefree’s one and only community park, featuring walking and hiking paths, available for all to enjoy the beauty, peace, and tranquility of this extraordinary piece of land. “Our vision for this land is now one step closer to reality,” said Mattes.SUPPORT FROM ARIZONA STATE PARKS & TRAILS Those in the business of expanding opportunities to enjoy nature are also welcoming the news.“Arizona State Parks & Trails is proud to support the mission of Carefree Park. We look forward to working with Carefree Park and the Town of Carefree to preserve this important historical area for the benefit and enjoyment of all,” said Jeffrey Schmidt, Arizona State Parks & Trails grants program manager. “We encourage the town to pursue Land and Water Conservation Funds, which provide matching grants for the acquisition, development and maintenance of parks and public outdoor recreation spaces. Receiving a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is administered jointly by the National Park Service and Arizona State Parks & Trails, would ensure that this area remains open to public outdoor recreation in perpetuity,” said Schmidt.HISTORIC SIGNIFICANCE OF STONEMAN MILITARY TRAILThe Stoneman Military Trail was originally an ancient Native American trail, traveled for hundreds of years, first by the Yavapai, later by the Apache, and possibly the Hohokam. Between 1870 and 1890, the road was a vital U.S. Army supply line between Fort Whipple in Prescott and Fort McDowell, on what is now the Yavapai Reservation near Fountain Hills. The route was named after Colonel George Stoneman, a graduate of West Point Military Academy and a Civil War veteran. Stoneman was an Army career man who was assigned to the Arizona Territory in May of 1870. Although he was relieved of his Arizona duties one year later, his establishment of the road was a major accomplishment of his brief command.ABOUT CAREFREE PARKCarefree Park is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission of acquiring, preserving, and making accessible to the community the last remaining 48-acres of accessible Sonoran Desert in Carefree, Arizona. Supporters are volunteers who love the natural look and feel of the Sonoran Desert, and who are firmly committed to preserving the land as open space for all to enjoy. Co-founded by Wendy Mattes, the organization’s primary objective is to acquire the land for the benefit of future generations. Carefree Park is cultivating public and private partnerships, conducting fundraising activities, and accepting donations and pledges from individuals, corporations, and foundation grants. Carefree Park’s strongest commitment is toward preservation of this land, which is home to hundreds of ancient saguaros, natural Sonoran Desert vegetation, and is a thriving wildlife habitat and wildlife corridor which must be preserved. Learn more at carefreepark.org

B-Roll of Proposed Carefree Park Location - (In the video, from 00:32 to 01:16, portions of the 155-year-old Stoneman Road Military Trail are clearly visible)

