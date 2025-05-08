SKB Cases Names Tracy Richardson Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales, Announces Sales Team Optimization

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKB Cases has announced the appointment of Tracy Richardson as Senior Vice President of Commercial Accounts. Tracy joins SKB as a seasoned sales leader with nearly two decades of experience driving commercial and government business growth in the rugged protective case and tactical gear industry.“Tracy’s track record of success in this industry is undeniable,” said John Saxon, SKB’s CEO. “We are confident she is the right person to lead SKB’s commercial sales team in its mission of delivering the world’s best cases—and customer service—to all the diverse markets and verticals we serve.”Most recently, Tracy served as Director of National Sales – US, Commercial and Government Divisions at NANUK, where she spent over five years expanding market share, strengthening key account relationships, and leading national sales strategy. Prior to NANUK, Tracy was Vice President at Westminster Inc., where she led high-performing sales teams and delivered consistent revenue growth. She also held a pivotal sales leadership role at Pelican Products, Inc. for over eight years, managing West Coast commercial sales and building a reputation for deep industry expertise and customer-first focus.“Tracy brings to SKB a unique blend of strategic vision, tactical execution, and passion for delivering value to end users across a wide range of industries,” shared SKB Cases President and COO, Daniel Jewell. “We’re excited to have her on board as we continue our journey of innovation and growth.”In addition to bringing on Tracy Richardson, SKB will optimize the sales team to shift focus to two strategic divisions: Commercial Accounts and Consumer Accounts.Juana Quezada will now be the VP of Inside Sales and Customer Experience. Starting her career in the accounting department at SKB, Juana has spent more than 30 years in leadership roles across departments. She embodies a wealth of experience in manufacturing and sales processes, and has been fundamental in cultivating the relationships that have been important drivers of SKB’s success. In her new role, Juana will serve as the lead for key accounts management and special projects for both Commercial and Consumer Accounts.Heading up the Consumer Sales division is Will Steven, VP of Consumer Accounts. Will started at SKB in 2013 as the product manager for the Music division where he built a reputation for innovative product development that greatly expanded SKB’s offerings in Photo/Video and Pro A/V markets, and established SKB as the premier protective case supplier for these customers. In this new role, he will oversee the sales teams for all consumer-focused product verticals, including Music, Pro AV, Photo/Video, and Sports.Steve Kerpan will continue to service the Sporting Goods side of Consumer Accounts as Director of Sports Sales, under Will Steven. Steve joined SKB in 2008, where he helped shape the Sports division by partnering with key industry brands and establishing SKB cases as the customer-favorite protective case for archery and shooting sports. Throughout his tenure at SKB, Steve has worked to develop and maintain critical relationships with brand partners, distributors, dealer networks, and collaborators within the industry to uphold and champion the SKB brand; he will continue to do so as a part of the Consumer Accounts division.###About SKB Cases: The first SKB case was created in 1977 by Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson, who engineered what would eventually become the industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case—just the first of many innovations that have since cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transport solutions. Today, under the guidance and leadership of MPE partners, SKB has expanded its operations into three factories with over 500 employees. SKB’s innovative solutions can be found on all seven continents, where they help diverse industries around the world to protect their livelihoods, build better products, and get the job done—usually in the toughest environments where protection of sensitive equipment is mission critical.For more information on SKB Cases or SKB products, contact the SKB Sales & Marketing Team at (714) 685-5232 or visit www.skbcases.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.