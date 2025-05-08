IRS reminds taxpayers and small businesses to look out for scams

IR-2025-57, May 8, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service joins in celebrating National Small Business Week by reminding taxpayers and small businesses that, even though the April 15, 2025, tax filing deadline has passed, it is important to stay vigilant against scams and fraud year-round.

Earlier this year, the IRS issued its annual Dirty Dozen list that highlights some persuasive schemes impacting businesses, including new client scams, spear phishing, fake charities, bad social media advice and false credit claims.

There are several protective measures taxpayers and businesses can take, such as watching out for fake requests for W-2s especially with the tax filing deadline already passed. Businesses are encouraged to take proactive steps today to safeguard their business and employees by implementing robust security measures. Some examples are using anti-malware/anti-virus software with automatic updates and enforcing strong passwords with multi-factor authentication. Ensure that you only enter personal data on secure websites (https) to prevent unauthorized access. See Publication 5961, Protect your business from tax scams PDF, for more information.

Business owners should prioritize the protection of their Employer Identification Number (EIN). Keep it secure and up to date with accurate information. Any necessary updates to an EIN should be made promptly by using Form 8822-B. This will ensure its integrity and minimize the risk of identity theft or fraudulent activity.

Disaster season is also upon us, which opens the door for additional fraud and scams to take place after a disaster occurs. Scammers may impersonate IRS workers, claiming they can offer “help” when filing casualty loss claims. Disaster survivors can call the IRS disaster assistance line at 866-562-5227. IRS representatives will answer questions about tax relief or disaster-related tax issues.

Be sure to educate employees on data security to protect both them and your business. There are a number of resources available, such as IRS Identity Theft Central and security awareness publications, to provide comprehensive training and awareness.

Taxpayers have several avenues to report scams:

For additional information on scams, visit IRS.gov/scams. Along with IRS.gov, the IRS routinely publishes helpful information on IRS social media. Follow @IRStaxsecurity on X for scam awareness information.