Europe Day and the anniversary of the Second World War

SLOVENIA, May 8 - Slovenia's membership in the European Union affects not only the country's economy and politics, but also the daily lives of its people. The EU aims to ensure that its citizens can live, work, study and trade anywhere within the Union. To this end, it ensures the free movement of goods, services, capital and people within the EU's single internal market. To mark Europe Day, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia has compiled a range of interesting statistics.

From 8 to 10 May, Ljubljana will be encircled by a stream of runners and hikers participating in the 67th Walk Along the Wire, which this year marks the 80th anniversary of liberation. This is one of the largest sports and recreational events in Slovenia, attracting around 30,000 participants every year. The walk follows the nearly 35 kilometres long route where, during the Second World War, the Italian occupying forces erected a barbed-wire fence with more than one hundred bunkers.

A state ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War will be held at the Stožice Arena. It will be dedicated to remembering the past, expressing gratitude and reflecting on the values that continue to unite today. The keynote speaker at this year's ceremony will be Prime Minister Robert Golob.