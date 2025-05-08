Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q1’25
Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 109,724
Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock $ 0.95
Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock $ 0.89
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 155,219
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 164,512
Gain on Long Ridge Transaction $ 119,952

_______________________________

(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

First Quarter 2025 Dividends

On May 6, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 27, 2025 to the holders of record on May 19, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Refinancing and increase in ownership completed at Long Ridge.
  • New contracts and LOI’s executed at Repauno.
  • First of three contracts at Jefferson commenced April 1st.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call
In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIda3c2ea433ca42d4843e5ba0cc3371b0. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 9, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 16, 2025 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/events.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Revenues      
Total revenues $ 96,161     $ 82,535  
       
Expenses      
Operating expenses   67,045       64,575  
General and administrative   5,113       4,861  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   3,515       926  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   2,542       3,001  
Depreciation and amortization   25,012       20,521  
Asset impairment   1,375        
Total expenses   104,602       93,884  
       
Other income (expense)      
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities   6,689       (11,902 )
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net   119,828       (13 )
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt   (7 )      
Interest expense   (43,112 )     (27,593 )
Other income   3,693       2,365  
Total other income (expense)   87,091       (37,143 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   78,650       (48,492 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (41,514 )     1,805  
Net income (loss)   120,164       (50,297 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (11,401 )     (10,690 )
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   21,841       16,975  
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 109,724     $ (56,582 )
       
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 108,257     $ (56,582 )
       
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic $ 0.95     $ (0.54 )
Diluted $ 0.89     $ (0.54 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   114,101,860       104,189,287  
Diluted   122,758,859       104,189,287  


FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  (Unaudited)    
  March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,325     $ 27,785  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents   197,082       119,511  
Accounts receivable, net   65,285       52,994  
Other current assets   30,010       19,561  
Total current assets   318,702       219,851  
Leasing equipment, net   37,570       37,453  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   67,287       67,937  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   3,187,072       1,653,468  
Investments   14,082       12,529  
Intangible assets, net   46,733       46,229  
Goodwill   402,952       275,367  
Other assets   67,468       61,554  
Total assets $ 4,141,866     $ 2,374,388  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 209,764     $ 176,425  
Debt, net   91,315       48,594  
Operating lease liabilities   7,195       7,172  
Derivative liabilities   41,705        
Other current liabilities   21,166       18,603  
Total current liabilities   371,145       250,794  
Debt, net   2,663,596       1,539,241  
Operating lease liabilities   60,160       60,893  
Derivative liabilities   112,219        
Other liabilities   68,308       67,104  
Total liabilities   3,275,428       1,918,032  
       
Commitments and contingencies          
       
Redeemable preferred stock Series A ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 300,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; redemption amount of $416.2 million and $431.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   376,694       381,218  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series B ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 160,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; redemption amount of $192.0 million at March 31, 2025)   152,642        
       
Equity      
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 114,761,435 and 113,934,860 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   1,148       1,139  
Additional paid in capital   748,365       764,381  
Accumulated deficit   (274,253 )     (405,818 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   943       (157,051 )
Stockholders' equity   476,203       202,651  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (139,101 )     (127,513 )
Total equity   337,102       75,138  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 4,141,866     $ 2,374,388  


FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ 120,164     $ (50,297 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities   (6,689 )     11,902  
Gain on sale of subsidiaries   (119,952 )      
Loss on sale of assets, net   124       13  
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt   7        
Equity-based compensation   1,253       2,340  
Depreciation and amortization   25,012       20,521  
Asset impairment   1,375        
Change in deferred income taxes   (41,827 )     1,337  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,908       1,929  
Amortization of bond discount   1,892       1,426  
Amortization of other comprehensive income   (1,588 )      
Provision for credit losses   (19 )     169  
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   91       1,907  
Other assets   (4,402 )     (4,289 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,927       9,206  
Derivative liabilities   (66,713 )      
Other liabilities   786       (47 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (85,651 )     (3,883 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (6,943 )     (611 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   226,628        
Acquisition of leasing equipment   (527 )     (396 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (66,002 )     (12,859 )
Proceeds from investor loan   11,001        
Investment in equity instruments         (5,000 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   142       20  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   164,299       (18,846 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt, net   28,237        
Payment of financing costs   (1,270 )     (265 )
Cash dividends - common stock   (3,443 )      
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock   (25,516 )      
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (545 )     (189 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,537 )     (454 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents   76,111       (23,183 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   147,296       87,479  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 223,407     $ 64,296  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		  Change
(in thousands)   2025       2024    
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 109,724     $ (56,582 )   $ 166,306  
Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (41,514 )     1,805       (43,319 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,253       2,340       (1,087 )
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   3,515       926       2,589  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   7             7  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                
Add: Asset impairment charges   1,375             1,375  
Add: Incentive allocations                
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   24,657       21,097       3,560  
Add: Interest expense   43,112       27,593       15,519  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   4,500       6,257       (1,757 )
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock   21,841       16,975       4,866  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (265 )     600       (865 )
Add: Other non-recurring items (3)   1,035             1,035  
Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities   (6,689 )     11,902       (18,591 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (7,332 )     (5,682 )     (1,650 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 155,219     $ 27,231     $ 127,988  

_______________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $25,012 and $20,521, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $576 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(1,588) and $—, respectively.
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $6,578 and $(11,942), (ii) interest expense of $7,648 and $10,893, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,884 and $5,130, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $201 and $19, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(12,822) and $2,053, (vi) equity-based compensation of $— and $1, (vii) asset impairment charges of $— and $87, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $10 and $16 and (ix) other non-recurring items of $1 and $—, respectively.
(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650 and (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385.
(4) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $138 and $431, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes of $104 and $(134), (iii) interest expense of $3,940 and $2,189, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,069 and $3,194, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $—, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $2, (vii) asset impairment charges of $19 and $—, (viii) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $2 and $— and (ix) other non-recurring items of $61 and $—, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 13,739     $ (15,128 )   $ (6,793 )   $ 170,044     $ 161,862  
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   812       423       12       (42,457 )     (41,210 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   358       508       302             1,168  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   93       (1 )     316       1,069       1,477  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations         7                   7  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges                            
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)   5,086       12,473       2,496       4,502       24,557  
Add: Interest expense   139       16,624       1,518       9,017       27,298  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)                     6,503       6,503  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   (265 )                       (265 )
Add: Other non-recurring items (3)               1,035             1,035  
Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities                     (10,588 )     (10,588 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4)   (38 )     (6,956 )     (338 )           (7,332 )
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 19,924     $ 7,950     $ (1,452 )   $ 138,090     $ 164,512  

_______________________________

(1) Jefferson Terminal
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,240 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233.
   
  Power and Gas
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,090 and (ii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(1,588).
   
(2) Power and Gas
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) net income of $10,576, (ii) interest expense of $6,352, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,185, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $201, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(12,822), (vi) equity method basis adjustments of $10 and (vii) other non-recurring items of $1.
   
(3) Repauno
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650 and (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385.
   
(4) Railroad
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $2, (ii) provision for income taxes of $5, (iii) interest expense of $1, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $31, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2).
   
  Jefferson Terminal
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $118, (ii) provision for income taxes of $98, (iii) interest expense of $3,849, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,889 and (v) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $2.
   
  Repauno
  Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $18, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1, (iii) interest expense of $90, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $149, (v) asset impairment charges of $19 and (vi) other non-recurring items of $61.

