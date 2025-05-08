Aqua Metals Expands Product Platform with Advancements in Nickel, MHP, and LFP Recycling; Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

RENO, Nev., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS), an innovator in domestic critical minerals refining, AquaRefining™, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and highlighted major technology and product development milestones that advance the Company’s mission to build a low-cost resilient battery supply chain in the United States.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights: Delivering New Products and Technologies

Aqua Metals has made significant strides toward commercial readiness, building on its AquaRefining™ platform to meet the evolving needs of the lithium battery industry:

Produced initial samples of nickel carbonate and mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) aligned with potential downstream partners’ requirements, unlocking new revenue opportunities and meeting customer specifications for battery-grade precursors. LFP Recycling Breakthrough: Completed bench-scale demonstration and engineering analysis for lithium recovery from lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries—poised to become the dominant battery chemistry for EV and stationary storage applications. The Aqua Metals process can take 50% nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) input and 50% LFP input and effectively double lithium carbonate output, improving the economic model.



Completed bench-scale demonstration and engineering analysis for lithium recovery from lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries—poised to become the dominant battery chemistry for EV and stationary storage applications. The Aqua Metals process can take 50% nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) input and 50% LFP input and effectively double lithium carbonate output, improving the economic model. Purity & Performance Advancement: Continued refining high-purity lithium carbonate production process to meet rigorous customer specifications and position Aqua Metals as a preferred partner in domestic lithium production.



“These developments show our technology and operations continue to evolve based on market needs—we're building what we believe to be the most adaptable, forward-looking battery recycling platform in the country,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “As the market shifts, we are innovating in lockstep, preparing to meet demand with flexible, high-performance solutions.”

Strategic Site Optimization

To align capital deployment with the current market environment—marked by persistently low lithium prices and cautious capital markets—Aqua Metals has entered into an agreement to sell the current Sierra ARC property. The move retires all debt and produces significant cash proceeds while also reducing holding costs by approximately $100,000 per month. This decision adds meaningful cash reserves and runway, allowing the Company to evaluate more cost-efficient locations for future development. Aqua Metals is working closely with prospective strategic materials and financial partners to explore co-location opportunities near feedstock and offtake sources, which could offer significantly lower CAPEX and OPEX.

“By proactively managing our footprint to current market conditions, we’re adding the additional resilience the business needs with the long game in mind—maximizing flexibility, minimizing cost, and maintaining focus on execution,” said Cotton.

The Company remains committed to constructing its first commercial ARC and is actively working with multiple potential supply, off-take, and funding partners to determine the optimal timing and location.

Strengthening Financial Leadership

In a planned transition, Judd Merrill will transition from his role as CFO on May 16, continuing in a consulting role through August of 2025. Eric West, formerly Aqua Metals’ Vice President of Finance, will step into the role of Chief Financial Officer effective May 19.

“We thank Judd for his years of service and leadership—his experience and dedication have been invaluable during a transformative period for Aqua Metals,” said Cotton. “We’re excited to welcome Eric into the role, continuing the strong collaboration between operations and finance as we build toward commercial scale.”

Merrill added, “It has been a privilege to be part of Aqua Metals’ journey, and I’m proud of the team’s accomplishments to date and the vision we’ve built. Having worked with Eric for 6 years at Aqua Metals and several years prior at another company, I have full confidence in Eric’s ability to take the CFO helm and look forward to supporting a seamless transition.”

West, who will join the Company’s May 8th earnings call alongside Cotton and Merrill, commented, “I’m honored to take on this new role. I’ve seen firsthand the strength of the technology and team, and I’m committed to helping drive our next phase of development as a leader in lithium battery recycling.”

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results and corporate developments today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Investors can access the live conference call at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717008&tp_key=4646af51bb or from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aquametals.com/. Alternatively, interested parties can access the audio call by dialing 888-428-7458 (toll-free) or 862-298-0702 (international).

Following the conclusion of the live event, a replay will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (international) and using passcode 13753480. The webcast replay will also be available in the investor relations section of the Aqua Metals website.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com .

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,589 $ 4,079 Note receivable - LINICO — 100 Accounts receivable 128 — Inventory 245 251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 257 214 Total current assets 2,219 4,644 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 11,109 16,473 Intellectual property, net 128 146 Other assets 4,609 5,102 Total non-current assets 15,846 21,721 Total assets $ 18,065 $ 26,365 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 788 $ 1,227 Accrued expenses 2,812 3,130 Lease liability, current portion 296 289 Notes payable related-party, current portion 3,223 306 Note payable, current portion 45 3,230 Total current liabilities 7,164 8,182 Non-current liabilities Lease liability, non-current portion 368 446 Warrant liability 1,002 1,493 Total liabilities 8,534 10,121 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 13) Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 8,389,025 and 8,362,549, shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, respectively and 7,760,255 and 7,730,836 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 265,675 264,198 Accumulated deficit (256,085 ) (247,770 ) Treasury stock, at cost; common shares: 26,476 and 29,419 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (67 ) (192 ) Total stockholders’ equity 9,531 16,244 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,065 $ 26,365

AQUA METALS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating cost and expense Plant operations $ 724 $ 2,209 Research and development cost 336 588 Impairment expense 5,247 — General and administrative expense 2,376 2,995 Total operating expense 8,683 5,792 Loss from operations (8,683 ) (5,792 ) Other income and (expense) Interest expense (403 ) (106 ) Interest and other income 280 146 Change in fair value of warrant liability 491 — Total other income, net 368 40 Net loss $ (8,315 ) $ (5,752 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 8,095,716 5,502,730 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (1.03 ) $ (1.05 )

