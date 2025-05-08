Snail, Inc. Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Snail Games management will host the conference call and webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period. Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com

