Lantronix Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Third Quarter Net Revenue of $28.5 Million

Third Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.10)

Third Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03



IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Intelligence, today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Despite a complex macroeconomic environment, Lantronix delivered revenue within guidance and continued executing its long-term strategy toward becoming a leader in intelligent edge computing.

Lantronix continued its leadership in AI edge intelligence and industrial connectivity through several key initiatives in the last quarter. The company enabled Teledyne/FLIR’s AI-driven drone thermal camera, validating the performance and reliability of its Open-Q™ platform in mission-critical edge vision systems. Further expanding its AI-capable compute portfolio, Lantronix launched the Open-Q™ 8550CS SoM, built on Qualcomm’s advanced QCS8550 processor, which delivers premium AI/ML performance and is designed for next-generation industrial and robotics applications.

Q3 FY2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue: $28.5 million, in range of $27.0 million to $31.0 million guidance

$28.5 million, in range of $27.0 million to $31.0 million guidance GAAP EPS: ($0.10), compared to ($0.01) in Q3 FY2024 and ($0.06) in Q2 FY2025

($0.10), compared to ($0.01) in Q3 FY2024 and ($0.06) in Q2 FY2025 Non-GAAP EPS: $0.03, compared to $0.11 in Q3 FY2024 and $0.04 in Q2 FY2025



“We’re positioning Lantronix to lead the next wave of industrial and enterprise transformation at the edge,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix. “This quarter reflects continued investment in high-growth areas — from AI-enabled gateways to 5G connectivity — while advancing our innovation roadmap, global partnerships and talent base.”

Q4 FY2025 Business Outlook

Lantronix expects the following results for the fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025:

Revenue: $26.5 million to $30.5 million

$26.5 million to $30.5 million Non-GAAP EPS: $0.00 to $0.02

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended March 31, 2025. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2025 third-quarter call.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 8, 2025, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 15, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3110521.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net loss consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, our positioning to capitalize on the next wave of industrial and enterprise transformation using edge computing, and our expectations regarding high-growth market areas. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. trade policy, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or similar outbreak, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, hostilities in the Red Sea, or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of a pandemic or similar outbreak on our business, employees, customers, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; our use of AI may result in reputational, competitive or financial harm and liability; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2025 including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) March 31,

June 30, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,999 $ 26,237 Accounts receivable, net 23,648 31,279 Inventories, net 28,151 27,698 Contract manufacturers' receivables 1,637 1,401 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,029 2,335 Total current assets 76,464 88,950 Property and equipment, net 2,768 4,016 Goodwill 31,089 27,824 Intangible assets, net 4,310 5,251 Lease right-of-use assets 8,974 9,567 Other assets 584 600 Total assets $ 124,189 $ 136,208 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,005 $ 10,347 Accrued payroll and related expenses 3,905 5,836 Current portion of long-term debt, net 3,063 3,002 Other current liabilities 10,594 10,971 Total current liabilities 28,567 30,156 Long-term debt, net 9,458 13,219 Other non-current liabilities 10,694 11,478 Total liabilities 48,719 54,853 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 306,858 304,001 Accumulated deficit (231,763 ) (223,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 371 371 Total stockholders' equity 75,470 81,355 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 124,189 $ 136,208





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31, 2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue $ 28,500 $ 31,161 $ 41,183 $ 94,084 $ 111,252 Cost of revenue 16,097 17,877 24,679 53,922 65,620 Gross profit 12,403 13,284 16,504 40,162 45,632 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 8,959 8,811 9,753 27,237 29,147 Research and development 4,463 4,984 5,186 14,403 15,017 Restructuring, severance and related charges 1,581 193 350 2,674 900 Acquisition-related costs 100 208 - 337 - Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration - - - - (9 ) Amortization of intangible assets 879 1,248 1,310 3,378 4,004 Total operating expenses 15,982 15,444 16,599 48,029 49,059 Loss from operations (3,579 ) (2,160 ) (95 ) (7,867 ) (3,427 ) Interest expense, net (159 ) (126 ) (171 ) (404 ) (741 ) Other income (loss), net (19 ) 8 2 (48 ) (2 ) Loss before income taxes (3,757 ) (2,278 ) (264 ) (8,319 ) (4,170 ) Provision for income taxes 111 94 159 423 732 Net loss $ (3,868 ) $ (2,372 ) $ (423 ) $ (8,742 ) $ (4,902 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted 38,820 38,631 37,509 38,493 37,283





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

March 31, December 31,

March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 GAAP net loss $ (3,868 ) $ (2,372 ) $ (423 ) $ (8,742 ) $ (4,902 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Cost of revenue: Share-based compensation 34 48 66 146 171 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants - 2 1 7 6 Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory 44 - 190 44 696 Depreciation and amortization 101 114 144 338 339 Total adjustments to cost of revenue 179 164 401 535 1,212 Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation 1,159 1,044 1,337 3,329 4,238 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 13 20 21 111 68 Depreciation and amortization 345 348 352 1,044 1,024 Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative 1,517 1,412 1,710 4,484 5,330 Research and development: Share-based compensation 324 421 469 1,155 1,381 Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants 4 2 9 25 27 Depreciation and amortization 56 111 76 236 236 Total adjustments to research and development 384 534 554 1,416 1,644 Restructuring, severance and related charges 1,581 193 350 2,674 900 Acquisition related costs 100 208 - 337 - Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration - - - - (9 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets 879 1,248 1,310 3,378 4,004 Litigation settlement cost - 158 - 198 - Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 4,461 3,753 3,924 12,487 11,869 Interest expense, net 159 126 171 404 741 Other (income) expense, net 19 (8 ) (2 ) 48 2 Provision for income taxes 111 94 159 423 732 Total non-GAAP adjustments 4,929 4,129 4,653 13,897 14,556 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,061 $ 1,757 $ 4,230 $ 5,155 $ 9,654 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted 38,820 38,631 37,509 38,493 37,283 Non-GAAP adjustment 1,300 953 1,674 1,034 1,021 Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 40,120 39,584 39,183 39,527 38,304 GAAP cost of revenue $ 16,097 $ 17,877 $ 24,679 $ 53,922 $ 65,620 Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of revenue (179 ) (164 ) (401 ) (535 ) (1,212 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue 15,918 17,713 24,278 53,387 64,408 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 12,582 $ 13,448 $ 16,905 $ 40,697 $ 46,844 Non-GAAP gross margin 44.1 % 43.2 % 41.0 % 43.3 % 42.1 %





LANTRONIX, INC. UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Embedded IoT Solutions $ 11,990 $ 10,784 $ 12,452 $ 36,161 $ 35,589 IoT System Solutions 14,730 18,592 26,789 52,081 68,847 Software & Services 1,780 1,785 1,942 5,842 6,816 $ 28,500 $ 31,161 $ 41,183 $ 94,084 $ 111,252 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 March 31,

2024 Americas $ 16,497 $ 16,386 $ 17,543 $ 50,303 $ 61,077 EMEA 6,048 9,036 18,354 25,568 37,831 Asia Pacific Japan 5,955 5,739 5,286 18,213 12,344 $ 28,500 $ 31,161 $ 41,183 $ 94,084 $ 111,252

