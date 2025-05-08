Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,097 in the last 365 days.

Lantronix Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

  • Third Quarter Net Revenue of $28.5 Million
  • Third Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.10)
  • Third Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03

IRVINE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Intelligence, today reported results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Despite a complex macroeconomic environment, Lantronix delivered revenue within guidance and continued executing its long-term strategy toward becoming a leader in intelligent edge computing.

Lantronix continued its leadership in AI edge intelligence and industrial connectivity through several key initiatives in the last quarter. The company enabled Teledyne/FLIR’s AI-driven drone thermal camera, validating the performance and reliability of its Open-Q™ platform in mission-critical edge vision systems. Further expanding its AI-capable compute portfolio, Lantronix launched the Open-Q™ 8550CS SoM, built on Qualcomm’s advanced QCS8550 processor, which delivers premium AI/ML performance and is designed for next-generation industrial and robotics applications.

 Q3 FY2025 Financial Results

  • Net Revenue: $28.5 million, in range of $27.0 million to $31.0 million guidance
  • GAAP EPS: ($0.10), compared to ($0.01) in Q3 FY2024 and ($0.06) in Q2 FY2025
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.03, compared to $0.11 in Q3 FY2024 and $0.04 in Q2 FY2025

“We’re positioning Lantronix to lead the next wave of industrial and enterprise transformation at the edge,” said Saleel Awsare, president and CEO of Lantronix. “This quarter reflects continued investment in high-growth areas — from AI-enabled gateways to 5G connectivity — while advancing our innovation roadmap, global partnerships and talent base.”

Q4 FY2025 Business Outlook

Lantronix expects the following results for the fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025:

  • Revenue: $26.5 million to $30.5 million
  • Non-GAAP EPS: $0.00 to $0.02

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended March 31, 2025. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2025 third-quarter call.

Investors can access a conference call replay starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 8, 2025, on the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 15, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3110521.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net loss consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, our positioning to capitalize on the next wave of industrial and enterprise transformation using edge computing, and our expectations regarding high-growth market areas. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to changes in U.S. trade policy, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or similar outbreak, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, hostilities in the Red Sea, or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand;  the impact of a pandemic or similar outbreak on our business, employees, customers, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; our use of AI may result in reputational, competitive or financial harm and liability; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2025 including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:        

investors@lantronix.com

LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
       
  March 31,
 		  June 30,
  2025   2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,999     $ 26,237  
Accounts receivable, net   23,648       31,279  
Inventories, net   28,151       27,698  
Contract manufacturers' receivables   1,637       1,401  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,029       2,335  
Total current assets   76,464       88,950  
Property and equipment, net   2,768       4,016  
Goodwill   31,089       27,824  
Intangible assets, net   4,310       5,251  
Lease right-of-use assets   8,974       9,567  
Other assets   584       600  
Total assets $ 124,189     $ 136,208  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 11,005     $ 10,347  
Accrued payroll and related expenses   3,905       5,836  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   3,063       3,002  
Other current liabilities   10,594       10,971  
Total current liabilities   28,567       30,156  
Long-term debt, net   9,458       13,219  
Other non-current liabilities   10,694       11,478  
Total liabilities   48,719       54,853  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   306,858       304,001  
Accumulated deficit   (231,763 )     (223,021 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   371       371  
Total stockholders' equity   75,470       81,355  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 124,189     $ 136,208  
       


LANTRONIX, INC.  
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
                                       
                                       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		  March 31,
 		  March 31,
  2025
 		  2024
 		  2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
Net revenue $ 28,500     $ 31,161     $ 41,183     $ 94,084     $ 111,252  
Cost of revenue   16,097       17,877       24,679       53,922       65,620  
Gross profit   12,403       13,284       16,504       40,162       45,632  
Operating expenses:                                      
Selling, general and administrative   8,959       8,811       9,753       27,237       29,147  
Research and development   4,463       4,984       5,186       14,403       15,017  
Restructuring, severance and related charges   1,581       193       350       2,674       900  
Acquisition-related costs   100       208       -       337       -  
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration   -       -       -       -       (9 )
Amortization of intangible assets   879       1,248       1,310       3,378       4,004  
Total operating expenses   15,982       15,444       16,599       48,029       49,059  
Loss from operations   (3,579 )     (2,160 )     (95 )     (7,867 )     (3,427 )
Interest expense, net   (159 )     (126 )     (171 )     (404 )     (741 )
Other income (loss), net   (19 )     8       2       (48 )     (2 )
Loss before income taxes   (3,757 )     (2,278 )     (264 )     (8,319 )     (4,170 )
Provision for income taxes   111       94       159       423       732  
Net loss $ (3,868 )   $ (2,372 )   $ (423 )   $ (8,742 )   $ (4,902 )
Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.13 )
Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted   38,820       38,631       37,509       38,493       37,283  
                                       


LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,
 		  March 31,    March 31, 
   2025     2024     2024     2025     2024 
                   
GAAP net loss $ (3,868 )   $ (2,372 )   $ (423 )   $ (8,742 )   $ (4,902 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Cost of revenue:                  
Share-based compensation   34       48       66       146       171  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants   -       2       1       7       6  
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory   44       -       190       44       696  
Depreciation and amortization   101       114       144       338       339  
Total adjustments to cost of revenue   179       164       401       535       1,212  
Selling, general and administrative:                  
Share-based compensation   1,159       1,044       1,337       3,329       4,238  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants   13       20       21       111       68  
Depreciation and amortization   345       348       352       1,044       1,024  
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative   1,517       1,412       1,710       4,484       5,330  
Research and development:                  
Share-based compensation   324       421       469       1,155       1,381  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants   4       2       9       25       27  
Depreciation and amortization   56       111       76       236       236  
Total adjustments to research and development   384       534       554       1,416       1,644  
Restructuring, severance and related charges   1,581       193       350       2,674       900  
Acquisition related costs   100       208       -       337       -  
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration   -       -       -       -       (9 )
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   879       1,248       1,310       3,378       4,004  
Litigation settlement cost   -       158       -       198       -  
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses   4,461       3,753       3,924       12,487       11,869  
Interest expense, net   159       126       171       404       741  
Other (income) expense, net   19       (8 )     (2 )     48       2  
Provision for income taxes   111       94       159       423       732  
Total non-GAAP adjustments   4,929       4,129       4,653       13,897       14,556  
Non-GAAP net income $ 1,061     $ 1,757     $ 4,230     $ 5,155     $ 9,654  
                   
                   
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.04     $ 0.11     $ 0.13     $ 0.25  
                   
Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted   38,820       38,631       37,509       38,493       37,283  
Non-GAAP adjustment   1,300       953       1,674       1,034       1,021  
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   40,120       39,584       39,183       39,527       38,304  
                   
GAAP cost of revenue $ 16,097     $ 17,877     $ 24,679     $ 53,922     $ 65,620  
Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of revenue   (179 )     (164 )     (401 )     (535 )     (1,212 )
Non-GAAP cost of revenue   15,918       17,713       24,278       53,387       64,408  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 12,582     $ 13,448     $ 16,905     $ 40,697     $ 46,844  
Non-GAAP gross margin   44.1 %     43.2 %     41.0 %     43.3 %     42.1 %
                   


LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION
(In thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
Embedded IoT Solutions $ 11,990   $ 10,784   $ 12,452   $ 36,161   $ 35,589
IoT System Solutions   14,730     18,592     26,789     52,081     68,847
Software & Services   1,780     1,785     1,942     5,842     6,816
  $ 28,500   $ 31,161   $ 41,183   $ 94,084   $ 111,252
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   March 31,
2025		   March 31,
2024
Americas $ 16,497   $ 16,386   $ 17,543   $ 50,303   $ 61,077
EMEA   6,048     9,036     18,354     25,568     37,831
Asia Pacific Japan   5,955     5,739     5,286     18,213     12,344
  $ 28,500   $ 31,161   $ 41,183   $ 94,084   $ 111,252
                   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lantronix Reports Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more