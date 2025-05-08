Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,110 in the last 365 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CANTON, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary:

  • Net revenue of $86.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $23.3 million compared to net revenue of $110.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 consists of:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $79.9 million, a decrease of 23% from the first quarter of 2024.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $6.8 million, an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss of $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in net loss of $16.7 million.
  • Adjusted net loss of $13.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in adjusted net loss of $12.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $15.1 million.

“I’m proud of the team’s continued dedication to our customers and their patients in this challenging market. We managed the anticipated disruption well and I’m confident in our ability to execute on our commercial strategy for the remainder of the year,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board for Organogenesis. “With our strong brand equity, diverse portfolio and deep customer relationships, we remain well-positioned to navigate the evolving reimbursement landscape.”

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “We continue to progress the ReNu development plan with all patients expected to complete the second phase 3 study by the end of the second quarter and remain on track to submit the BLA by the end of 2025.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

    Three Months Ended March 31,     Change  
    2025     2024     $     %  
    (in thousands, except for percentages)  
Advanced Wound Care   $ 79,927     $ 103,864     $ (23,937 )     (23 %)
Surgical & Sports Medicine     6,766       6,112       654       11 %
Net revenue   $ 86,693     $ 109,976     $ (23,283 )     (21 %)


Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $86.7 million, compared to $110.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $23.3 million, or 21%. The decrease in net revenue was driven by a decrease of $23.9 million, or 23%, in net revenue for Advanced Wound Care products partially offset by an increase of $0.7 million, or 11%, in net revenue for Surgical & Sports Medicine products.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $63.0 million, or 73% of net revenue, compared to $81.3 million, or 74% of net revenue for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $18.3 million, or 23%.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $89.7 million compared to $85.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $4.6 million, or 5%. R&D expense was $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 17%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $72.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.2 million, or less than 1%. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded write down expenses of $6.6 million.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $26.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in operating loss of $22.9 million.

Total other (income) expense, net, for the first quarter of 2025 was $(1.0) million income, compared to $0.5 million expense for the first quarter of 2024, a change of $1.5 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.8 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.02) per share, for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in net loss of $16.7 million, or $(0.15) per share.

Adjusted net loss was $13.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted net loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase in adjusted net loss of $12.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(12.5) million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, a change of $15.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, a change of $16.4 million.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $110.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations, compared to $136.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no outstanding debt obligations as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company is reaffirming its prior revenue guidance and updating its profitability guidance and expects:

  • Net revenue between $480.0 million and $535.0 million, representing a year-over-year change in the range of a roughly flat to an increase of 11%, as compared to net revenue of $482.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
    • The 2025 net revenue guidance range assumes:
      • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products between $450.0 million and $500.0 million, a decrease of 1% to an increase of 10% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $453.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
      • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products between $30.0 million and $35.0 million, an increase of 6% to 23% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $28.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net income between $4.7 million and $34.0 million and adjusted net income between $15.3 million and $44.6 million.
  • EBITDA between $20.0 million and $59.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $43.6 million and $83.2 million.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at investors.organogenesis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 109,965     $ 135,571  
Restricted cash     569       580  
Accounts receivable, net     103,320       109,861  
Inventories, net     29,338       26,219  
Asset held for sale (Note 6)     7,033        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     17,935       13,710  
Total current assets     268,160       285,941  
Property and equipment, net     75,518       89,128  
Intangible assets, net     11,626       12,468  
Goodwill     28,772       28,772  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     36,756       37,110  
Deferred tax asset, net     40,728       39,462  
Other assets     5,834       5,005  
Total assets   $ 467,394     $ 497,886  
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of finance lease obligations   $ 1,193     $ 1,170  
Current portion of operating lease obligations - related party     3,712       3,671  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     4,353       4,272  
Accounts payable     24,660       28,911  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     31,135       39,453  
Total current liabilities     65,053       77,477  
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion     411       718  
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion - related party     7,339       8,283  
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion     25,625       25,198  
Other liabilities     897       894  
Total liabilities     99,325       112,570  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)            
             
Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 130,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation preference of $134,014 and $131,387 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.     125,167       122,419  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 870,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 127,582,084 and 126,458,784 shares issued; 126,853,536 and 125,730,236 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     301,842       302,994  
Accumulated deficit     (58,953 )     (40,110 )
Total stockholders’ equity     242,902       262,897  
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity   $ 467,394     $ 497,886  


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2025     2024  
Net revenue   $ 86,693     $ 109,976  
Cost of goods sold     23,723       28,696  
Gross profit     62,970       81,280  
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative     72,509       72,322  
Research and development     10,640       12,810  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale     6,567        
Total operating expenses     89,716       85,132  
Loss from operations     (26,746 )     (3,852 )
Other expense, net:            
Interest income (expense), net     961       (514 )
Other income, net     2       23  
Total other income (expense), net     963       (491 )
Net loss before income taxes     (25,783 )     (4,343 )
Income tax benefit     6,940       2,243  
Net loss and comprehensive loss     (18,843 )     (2,100 )
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value     (121 )      
Cumulative dividend on redeemable convertible preferred stock     (2,627 )      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (21,591 )   $ (2,100 )
             
Net loss, per share:            
Basic and diluted   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.02 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic and diluted     126,295,642       131,861,772  


ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		 
    2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (18,843 )   $ (2,100 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     3,444       3,072  
Amortization of intangible assets     842       901  
Reduction in the carrying value of right-of-use assets     1,997       2,203  
Non-cash interest expense     69       105  
Deferred interest expense           122  
Deferred tax benefit     (1,266 )      
Provision recorded for credit losses     873       968  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment     19       347  
Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories     3,709       2,515  
Stock-based compensation     3,367       2,407  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale     6,567        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     5,668       (15,117 )
Inventories     (8,732 )     (4,670 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets     (5,123 )     (4,315 )
Operating leases     (2,037 )     (2,199 )
Accounts payable     (2,496 )     (4,391 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (7,993 )     9,990  
Net cash used in operating activities     (19,935 )     (10,162 )
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,626 )     (2,222 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,626 )     (2,222 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments of term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement           (1,406 )
Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting     (1,796 )     (1,120 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     25       180  
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations     (285 )     (262 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,056 )     (2,608 )
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (25,617 )     (14,992 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     136,151       104,338  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 110,534     $ 89,346  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for interest   $     $ 1,375  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 150     $ 35  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Accretion to redemption value and cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock   $ 2,748     $  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 172     $ 786  
Right-of-use assets obtained through operating lease obligations   $ 1,642     $ 701  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss) help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net loss excluding: (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) amortization of intangible assets, (v) stock-based compensation expense, and (vi) additional infrequently occurring adjustments described in more detail below.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited, in thousands)  
Net loss   $ (18,843 )   $ (2,100 )
Interest (income) expense, net     (961 )     514  
Income tax benefit     (6,940 )     (2,243 )
Depreciation and amortization     3,444       3,072  
Amortization of intangible assets     842       901  
EBITDA     (22,458 )     144  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,367       2,407  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale1     6,567      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (12,524 )   $ 2,551  

(1)   Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Adjusted Net Loss

Adjusted net loss is defined as GAAP net loss plus (i) amortization of intangible assets and (ii) additional infrequently occurring adjustments described in more detail below, less the estimated tax on these adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net loss, for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited, in thousands)  
Net loss   $ (18,843 )   $ (2,100 )
Amortization of intangible assets     842       901  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale1     6,567      
Tax on above     (2,000 )     (241 )
Adjusted net loss   $ (13,434 )   $ (1,440 )

(1)   Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss

Non-GAAP operating loss is defined as GAAP loss from operations plus (i) amortization of intangible assets and (ii) fair value adjustments related to a purchased building classified as held for sale.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss from operations to non-GAAP operating loss, for the periods presented:

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited, in thousands)  
Loss from operations   $ (26,746 )   $ (3,852 )
Amortization of intangible assets     842       901  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale1     6,567      
Non-GAAP operating loss   $ (19,337 )   $ (2,951 )

(1)   Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Projected EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:

    Year Ended December 31,  
    2025L     2025H  
Net income   $ 4,700     $ 34,000  
Interest income     (4,000 )     (4,000 )
Income tax expense     1,400       11,700  
Depreciation and amortization     14,600       14,600  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,300       3,300  
EBITDA   $ 20,000     $ 59,600  
Stock-based compensation expense     12,400       12,400  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale1     6,600       6,600  
FDA fee     4,600       4,600  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,600     $ 83,200  

(1)   Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Projected Adjusted Net Income

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025:

    Year Ending December 31,  
    2025L     2025H  
Net income   $ 4,700     $ 34,000  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,300       3,300  
Write-down to fair value for asset held for sale1     6,600       6,600  
FDA fee     4,600       4,600  
Tax on above     (3,900 )     (3,900 )
Adjusted net income   $ 15,300     $ 44,600  

(1)   Amount reflects the fair value adjustment of a purchased building classified as held for sale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact and uncertainty of any changes to the coverage and reimbursement levels for the Company’s products (including as a result of the proposed LCDs that could take effect as soon as January 1, 2026); (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred losses in the current period and prior periods and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production or obtain supply of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (10) any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (11) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to a new manufacturing facility or a third-party manufacturer; (12) whether the Company is able to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize ReNu; and (13) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.  


Investor Inquiries:
ICR Healthcare
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@ICRhealthcare.com
443-213-0500

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
communications@organo.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more