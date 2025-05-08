Angi to Participate in the 53nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

DENVER, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will participate in the 53nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025. CEO Jeffrey Kip will present at 8:40 a.m. ET. Both a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available to the public in the IR section of Angi’s website at https://ir.angi.com/presentations.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service pros grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

