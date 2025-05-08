Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host in-person investor meetings at the following financial conferences:

20th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 13 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. ET.

B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Investor Conference in Marina del Rey on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22.

Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 28.

Evercore ISI 4th Annual Nothing But Net Internet Investors Summit in New York City on Wednesday, May 28.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 3 – company management will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. PT.

Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 5.

Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit – company management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET





Live webcasts of the Needham and Bank of America fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact

Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003

nkormeluk@magnite.com

