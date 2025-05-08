Contact: Daniel Scharfenberger

Release Date: May 08, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $11.8 Million Bridge Replacement Project Along State Route 23 in Chenango and Otsego Counties New Span Over Unadilla River Will Enhance Safety and Improve Resiliency on Key Travel Route Linking Cities of Norwich and Oneonta New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on a $11.8 million project to replace the bridge carrying State Route 23 over the Unadilla River between the hamlet of South New Berlin in Chenango County and the towns of Morris and Butternuts in Otsego County. The project will replace a 76-year-old structure with a modern, two-span bridge that will enhance safety and improve resiliency along an important travel route that connects the cities of Norwich and Oneonta, and provides access to popular recreational destinations in the area, including the Wagner Farm and General Jacob Morris State Forests. Additional improvements will also facilitate access to the Unadilla River for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. “In projects big and small, New York continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that connect communities and improve quality of life all across the Empire State,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This bridge replacement project will not only help ensure continued, efficient travel along one of the region’s most important corridors for the movement of people and goods, while its wider shoulders and improved river access will also make it easier for residents and visitors to explore the region’s natural beauty by foot, bike, canoe or kayak.” The project will replace the existing three-span, 200-foot-long bridge – which was originally built in 1949, with a two-span bridge that will allow for improved river flow and reduce long-term maintenance costs. The new structure will also be wider, featuring 11-foot travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will better accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and farm equipment. Improvements will also be made to an adjacent river access point, reducing the drop off between land and water and making it easier to fish and launch canoes and kayaks.



To reduce traffic impacts and negate the need for a lengthy detour during construction, a temporary, one-lane bridge will be erected at the site. Travel along State Route 23 in the area will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by temporary signals. The river access site adjacent to the bridge will remain open throughout the project for anglers, kayakers, and canoes.



Funding for the project comes from a mix of state and federal funds. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2026. Senator Charles Schumer said, “The historic bridge carrying State Route 23 over the Unadilla River is a vital gateway connecting Norwich and Oneonta, and with this replacement travelers will have safer, more secure commute. I fought to increase funding for bridge replacements when I crafted my Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law with improvements like this in mind. I’m proud to deliver millions in federal support to boost the Southern Tier economy while helping the New Yorkers who use the Unadilla River for fishing, kayaking, and canoeing. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in ensuring this bridge is ready and safe for people to use.” Congressman Josh Riley said, “This bridge replacement on Route 23 is exactly the kind of common-sense infrastructure improvement that makes a real difference for communities in Chenango and Otsego. It's not just about a bridge; it's about safety, improved travel, and better access to the Unadilla River. I'm working to bring federal dollars back home for projects across NY-19, and I want to thank the Governor for delivering these crucial infrastructure improvements."



