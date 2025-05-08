DLH to Continue Providing R&D and Advanced Technology Services to the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center

Operating at the nexus of science and technology, DLH continues to deliver advanced solutions to the medical community

ATLANTA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security, today announced that it has been awarded a five year task order valued at up to $37.7 million to continue delivering scientific research and development (R&D), modeling & simulation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, biomedical engineering, and cloud-enabled big data analytic solutions for the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (“TATRC”), a direct reporting unit of the US Army Medical Research & Development Command (“MRDC”). As a hub for developing next generation medical concepts and capabilities, TATRC & MRDC are focused on fusing data, humans, and machines to improve the medical outcomes of military service members around the world.

“For twenty years, DLH has partnered with the medical research & development community to address readiness challenges at the nexus of technology and scientific research,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “The strength of this long-standing partnership underscores the ability of our industry-leading engineers, researchers, and technologists to provide impactful, mission-critical solutions. DLH incorporates our technical solutions to efficiently meet the evolving needs of warfighters, ensuring operational readiness from modeling and simulation to the battlefield.”

This $37.7 million contract was awarded as a task order under the OMNIBUS IV procurement vehicle. In this award, DLH will leverage its comprehensive suite of technology-enabled research and advanced engineering solutions, including software engineering, modeling and simulation, AI modeling, bioengineering, hybrid cloud architecture, and cyber security.

“TATRC and MRDC recognize DLH as an industry leader in information systems, scientific research & development, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation plus clinical networks and research. We are transforming medical and scientific research, merging it with technology to optimize military health systems,” stated Dr. Vicki Hart, DLH Strategic Account Executive for Science, Research & Development markets.

“We are confident that the cutting-edge capabilities we deploy on behalf of the military’s vital missions position us well for similarly aligned pursuits across the military health and adjacent markets,” Parker continued.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services. Our experts solve some of the most complex and critical missions faced by customers today, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of technology, innovation, and world-class expertise, to improve lives across the globe. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

