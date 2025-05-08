ITM4G, Fire Protection & Facility Maintenance Expert, Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence, Agility & Consistency

ITM4G, a CVE-certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned small business, celebrates over 10 years of safeguarding facilities with fire protection and maintenance services.

Sterling, Virginia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITM4G, an expert in fire protection and facility maintenance, celebrates 10+ years of elevating the industry standard with a blend of expertise, precision, and passion. As a CVE-certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), the company is committed to providing responsive, cost-effective, high-quality services in the governmental sector. With a broad suite of services, this team of experts’ goal is clear: to address every client’s needs with nothing short of excellence.







John W Brewster

Where ITM4G truly excels is its fire protection offering, which includes but is not limited to Fire Protection Engineering and Design, Building Life Safety, and Facilities Maintenance. From inspection to testing, maintenance, construction, and installation, it ensures safety every step of the way.

Since John Brewster founded the company in 2013, it has gradually grown into a competent team of 50 agile employees. With a focus on the governmental sector, ITM4G primarily works in military bases around the US. Its focus, therefore, lies in serving every facility with flexibility, unparalleled quality, and uncompromised attention.

It’s important to note that ITM4G insists every technician is NICET-certified, which is especially crucial when working in military bases. In addition, the company has 4 technicians who are certified NICET Level IV in Fire Protection Systems. “Just because you know how a certain panel works, doesn’t mean you know the code or how to install it,” stresses Brewster. “To pass the NICET test, professionals are tested on many levels of expertise and have to prove that they have been working in the field for multiple years. It minimizes risks, allows ITM4G to address diverse challenges, and it’s just a responsible thing to do.”

Beyond fire protection, ITM4G offers comprehensive facility management solutions, partnering with other businesses when appropriate. Through these collaborations, the company also empowers smaller, especially minority-owned firms, to succeed in the sector. “It works both ways: when we team up, we can reduce the cost of work, and, at the same time, I’m jumpstarting these businesses by integrating our expertise into their teams,” he adds.

Based in Sterling, Virginia, ITM4G has worked at DoD sites, FEMA, ATF, FAA, and Coast Guard bases across the US and internationally, among others. For over 10 years, it has stood tall in its mission of safeguarding facilities with a fusion of firsthand experiences, extensive knowledge, and the founder’s genuine passion. Looking ahead, its hopes aren’t to expand tenfold or take over the industry; it’s to address the needs of more clients by growing slowly and purposefully, and never compromising its values.

“Fire protection is what I know best. That’s why ITM4G is one way I can contribute to helping keep people safe while they’re working,” shares Brewster. “And, as long as the fire protection systems are working like they’re supposed to, I can sleep at night with a clear conscience, knowing I’ve done everything I can to protect the personnel, property, and continuity of operations in the facility.”

Media Contact

Name: John W Brewster

Email: jbrewster@itm4g.com





