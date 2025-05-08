Colliers adds top-tier firm to Canadian engineering platform

Acquisition enhances Englobe’s scale and capabilities

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”) has acquired Higher Ground Consulting Inc. (“Higher Ground”), a leading engineering consulting firm in Western Canada. Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, Higher Ground’s management team will become shareholders of Englobe and play an important leadership role going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Higher Ground’s 65 professionals provide multidisciplinary engineering consulting services to private and public clients in Alberta and British Columbia, with a focus on the Greater Calgary market.

“This acquisition is our second follow-on investment in Englobe since establishing our partnership in 2024 and advances our goal to scale our footprint and expertise across Canada,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. “The Colliers brand, partnership model, and enterprising culture continue to differentiate us and attract best-in-class firms like Higher Ground to our platform.”

“Higher Ground’s seasoned professionals bring an impressive history of solving complex problems with practical solutions that will enhance our capabilities in Western Canada, particularly in the attractive water resources sector,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. “We are excited to welcome this talented group to the Englobe family.”

“Joining Englobe unlocks many strategic benefits for our key stakeholders, such as enhanced capabilities and expansion into new markets, allowing us to provide better outcomes for our clients and create more career opportunities for our employees,” said Wesley Ferris, President of Higher Ground. “A shared culture of client service excellence, employee ownership and focus on the betterment of the communities we serve made this a logical next step in our evolution.”

Colliers Contacts

Elias Mulamoottil

Co-Chief Investment Officer

(416) 960-9500

Mike Cormier

President | Englobe

(514) 281-5151

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

